PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles' margin for error is gone.
Monday's game against the New York Giants needs to be the start of a four-game winning streak if they are to have any realistic chance of making the playoffs.
Sunday's embarrassing 37-31 loss at Miami — the Eagles' (5-7) third straight defeat — left them in second place in the NFC East behind Dallas (6-6), which was playing Chicago on "Thursday Night Football."
"We realize the situation we've put ourselves in," quarterback Carson Wentz said Thursday. "At the end of the day, we're not going to hang our heads over the last three weeks. It's behind us. Now it's full speed ahead and see what we can do."
Eagles coach Doug Pederson and the veteran players have turned up the sense of urgency.
The Eagles wore pads for Thursday's practice, which was the first time they've done so since Nov. 13, when they returned from their open week and were getting ready to play New England.
According to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, teams are permitted to have 14 practices in pads during the season, but only three in the last six weeks.
"For me, I have to stay the course," Pederson said. "I have to stay transparent and have to stay as honest as I can with the team. I talk about integrity, the character of the team and all that with them. Today, it was, 'Listen, guys. We're in that must-win situation right now."
Veteran players have also taken on the responsibility have saving the season while it's still possible.
The Eagles held a team meeting early Wednesday morning. Graham, tight end Zach Ertz and Wentz were among the players who spoke, hoping that their experiences might resonate with some of the younger players.
According to Graham, the veterans also were more vocal in Thursday's practice.
"We did all the talking," Graham said. "We realize the veterans have to step up. The focus now is on doing your job and trusting each other."
Of course, that was also the plan heading into the Dolphins game.
The Eagles were headed to Hard Rock Stadium expecting to earn a convincing victory and took early control with a 28-14 lead. The Dolphins (3-9), who had been averaging 14 points per game, scored 23 straight points in the second half on the way to a 37-31 win.
"I try to learn something from every game," Graham said. "The margin between good teams and bad teams in this league is very small. Every team is a good team and everyone is playing for something, whether it's to get into the playoffs or for pride. You can't ever take a team for granted."
Graham is in his 10th season with the Eagles as their 2010 first-round draft pick. Only tackle Jason Peters, who was acquired in a trade with Buffalo in 2009, has more seniority.
He's experienced his share of joy and adversity during his tenure. One of the low points came in 2011, when the Eagles added players such as cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, defensive end Jason Babin, running back Ronnie Brown and quarterback Vince Young as part of what Young termed a "Dream Team."
The Eagles finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs while the chemistry in the locker room disintegrated.
"Man, that 'Dream Team' year was crazy," Graham said with a smile. "When things went bad, it was dysfunctional. I don't sense any of that stuff with this team. We had high expectations, but nobody has their head down. I don't get a sense of people complaining."
This year's locker room hasn't exactly been cohesive the entire season, however. Wide receiver Mack Hollins, who was claimed by the Dolphins on Wednesday, was among a group of players to be waived just a day after receiving significant playing time, along with linebacker Zach Brown, wide receiver Jordan Matthews, safety Andrew Sendejo and cornerback Orlando Scandrick.
There was also an anonymous report that some players weren't totally supporting Wentz.
"I think the mood is good," Wentz said. "One of the things I like about this team is the ability to just turn the page. We're not where we want to be at this point, but we have a great opportunity ahead of us on Monday night."
Notes: Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion) did not practice Thursday. Running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) was limited. Howard, who has missed the last three games, is unlikely to play against the Giants.
The Eagles signed wide receiver Marken Michel, cornerback Tremon Smith and defensive tackle Kevin Wilkins to the practice squad over the last three days and released safety Chris Johnson from the practice squad.
