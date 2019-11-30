Records: Eagles 5-6; Dolphins 2-9
Line: Eagles by 10 points
Over/under: 45 points
TV announcers: Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber, Peter Schrager (Fox)
Forecast (National Weather Service): Partly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees.
My pick (season record: 7-4): Eagles bask in a victory in sunny Florida. Eagles 35, Dolphins 14
Last time met: The Eagles blew a 16-3 lead during a 20-19 loss to the Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 15, 2015. Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Josh Huff and running back Ryan Mathews also scored. Bradford and Mathews left the game with concussions in the third quarter. Mark Sanchez replaced Bradford.
Eagles’ best-case scenario: They bounce back from two straight losses with a lopsided win against the hapless Dolphins. Carson Wentz throws three touchdown passes, including two to rookie wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Dophins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick throws three interceptions.
Eagles’ worst-case scenario: Fitzpatrick, who beat the Eagles while with Tampa Bay last season, does it again to hand the Eagles a terrible defeat. He throws two touchdown passes to tight end Mike Gesicki. Wentz continues to struggle and commits three turnovers.
Keep an eye on: Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (No. 88). The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder is a 2014 Southern Regional High School graduate from the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. Gesicki has 31 receptions for 322 yards and scored his first touchdown last week against Cleveland.
Notable numbers
Dolphins lead series 8-6 ... Eagles are 2-2 at Hard Rock Stadium. ... Eagles are visiting Dolphins for first time since 2011. ... Eagles are 2-3 in road games this season. ... Dolphins are 1-5 at home this season. ... Dophins have 11 players on injured reserve. Eagles have nine. ... Dolphins are league-worst minus-14 in turnover differential. ... Eagles are minus-5.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: They’ve scored just 19 points in the last two games. Injuries have been a problem. Tackle Lane Johnson and guard Brandon Brooks should play. Wide receivers Nelson Agholor (knee) and Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) have been sidelined. Wentz has had a tough time the last two games, committing four turnovers last week.
Dolphins: Injuries have also limited them. They are ranked 30th by averaging 14.8 points per game. Fitzpatrick has 10 TD passes and 10 interceptions since replacing Josh Rosen. Most of their skill position players are hurt, save for Gesicki. They average a league-low 63.2 rushing yards per game.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: They are starting to dominate, having allowed 34 total points in the last two games. Cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby are playing well. Cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc could be making his season debut. End Brandon Graham leads the team with 7.5 sacks. Safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod have 80 tackles apiece.
Dolphins: They’ve been struggling. They rank last in the NFL in points allowed per game (31.5) and are next-to-last in rushing defense (148.2 yards per game). They allowed 78 total points in the last two games. Linebacker Jerome Baker leads the team with 79 tackles. Former Eagle Eric Rowe is playing well at cornerback. He had 36 tackles. Former Cowboy Taco Charlton leads the team with four sacks.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Doug Pederson has been in a play-calling slump.
Dolphins: Brian Flores has no talent to work with.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Intangibles
Eagles: They need to win at least four of the next five.
Dolphins: At least the weather is nice.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Other views
Adam H. Beasley, Miami Herald
“Add this to the very long list of headaches for the Dolphins’ coaching staff: They’re a three-wide offense with two healthy wide receivers.”
Key matchup
Eagles wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (19) vs. Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe (21). Arcega-Whiteside has started to show the potential that led the Eagles to draft him in the second round. Rowe was the Eagles’ second-round pick in 2015.
