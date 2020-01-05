If the Philadelphia Eagles are to beat the Seattle Seahawks and advance in the NFL playoffs, they may have to do it without their starting quarterback.
Carson Wentz was taken out of the game in the first half Sunday after getting hit in the back of the head by Seattle defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney as Wentz was going to the ground on a quarterback run.
Wentz was seen walking to the locker room, and the Eagles later announced he was being evaluated for a head injury and was questionable to return.
Wentz was replaced by backup quarterback Josh McCown.
Seahawks Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
