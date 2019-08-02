The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly set to sign veteran safety Johnathan Cyprien, according to ESPN.com.
Cyprien, who missed all of last season playing for the Tennessee Titans with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, must first pass a physical.
He’s entering his sixth NFL season following stints with Jacksonville (2013-16) and the Titans (2017-18). The Titans released him in March.
Cyprien is the third safety to join the Eagles this offseason, along with Andrew Sendejo and Blake Countess.
Sendejo has been taking reps with Malcolm Jenkins on the first-team defense while Rodney McLeod continues to rehab a knee injury suffered last season.
