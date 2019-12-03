The Philadelphia Eagles waived third-year wide receiver Mack Hollins to promote guard Sua Opeta from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.
Opeta, an undrafted rookie from Weber State, spent training camp and the first 12 weeks of the season on Philadelphia's practice squad. Starting his college career at defensive tackle, Opeta moved to left tackle in 2016 and earned FCS All-American honors in back-to-back seasons.
In 2017, Hollins played all 19 games during the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning season. He averaged 14.1 yards per catch. Hollins spent 2018 on injured reserve, and returned to action in 2019 to record 125 receiving yards in 12 games for Philadelphia.
He was a fourth-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2017. With his departure, the Eagles' receiving depth chart consists of Nelson Agholor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Alshon Jeffery and Greg Ward.
The Eagles also signed tackle Kevin Wilkins to the practice squad Tuesday. Another undrafted rookie, the Rutgers product spent training camp with the Eagles before being waived as the team was finalizing its 53-man roster. He recorded eight tackles in four preseason games. In 2018, he led the Scarlet Knights' defensive line with 50 tackles.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.