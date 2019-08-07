76ers Ocean City Music Pier

A young fan drives to the basket on the Sixers Dunk Squad at the Ocean City Music Pier on Tuesday. The 76ers’ annual Summer Shore Tour has become a tradition, but the team’s links to the region, including Margate and Atlantic City, go back decades.

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Wednesday the team's annual Summer Shore Tour, which will be held noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at PigDog Bar BQ in Wildwood.

The free event continues a 20-year tradition the team has visiting its fans at the Jersey Shore. The event will feature 76ers ENT, DJ Ghost and the Stixers.

“The popularity of the 76ers and the NBA has grown the sport into a yearlong, sought-after commodity, making 76ers Summer Shore Tour one of the best events of the year,” Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck said in a news release. “Bringing the 76ers brand ‘down the shore’ and interacting with our fans during beach season is a great opportunity. We look forward to seeing many of our fans next weekend in Wildwood as we continue to inch closer to another fun season in 2019-20.”

Entry is free, and food and beverage will be available for purchase. 

