A young fan drives to the basket on the Sixers Dunk Squad at the Ocean City Music Pier on Tuesday. The 76ers’ annual Summer Shore Tour has become a tradition, but the team’s links to the region, including Margate and Atlantic City, go back decades.
The Philadelphia 76ers announced Wednesday the team's annual Summer Shore Tour, which will be held noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at PigDog Bar BQ in Wildwood.
The free event continues a 20-year tradition the team has visiting its fans at the Jersey Shore. The event will feature 76ers ENT, DJ Ghost and the Stixers.
“The popularity of the 76ers and the NBA has grown the sport into a yearlong, sought-after commodity, making 76ers Summer Shore Tour one of the best events of the year,” Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck said in a news release. “Bringing the 76ers brand ‘down the shore’ and interacting with our fans during beach season is a great opportunity. We look forward to seeing many of our fans next weekend in Wildwood as we continue to inch closer to another fun season in 2019-20.”
Entry is free, and food and beverage will be available for purchase.
Philadelphia 76er legend and NBA royalty Dr J Julius Erving is introduced to the fans at the 76ers summer tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
A drum team performs at the 76ers summer tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Former 76er Marc Jackson signs autographs for fans at the 76ers Summer Tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Former 76er World Be Free, autographs a ball for Topher Kelley 11 of New Hope, Pa. at the 76ers Summer Tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Philadelphia 76er legend and NBA royalty Dr J Julius Erving meets Thomas Jackson 10 and Stone Harbor mayor Judy Davies-Dunhour at the 76ers summer tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The 76er Dancers at the 76ers summer tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Philadelphia 76er legend and NBA royalty Dr J Julius Erving signs autographs for fans at the 76ers summer tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Philadelphia 76er legend and NBA royalty Dr J Julius Erving talks to the media at the 76ers summer tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Former 76er World Be Free, talks to fans at the 76ers Summer Tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Philadelphia 76er legend and NBA royalty Dr J Julius Erving signs autographs for fans at the 76ers summer tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Philadelphia 76ers fans line up along 2nd Ave at 83rd Street, before the start of the Sixers Summer Tour stop. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The 76er Dunk Squad perform acrobatic dunks at the 76ers Summer Tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The 76er Dunk Squad perform acrobatic dunks at the 76ers Summer Tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Philadelphia 76er legend and NBA royalty Dr J Julius Erving arrives at the 76ers summer tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The 76er Dancers perform at the 76ers Summer Tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Current player Landry Shamet signs autographs for fans at the 76ers Summer Tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Philadelphia 76er legend and NBA royalty Dr J Julius Erving meets Stone Harbor mayor Judy Davies-Dunhour at the 76ers summer tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Current 76ers player Jonah Boldin talks to the media at the event. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Philadelphia 76er legend and NBA royalty Dr J Julius Erving talks to the media at the 76ers summer tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Former player Marc Jackson at the 76ers summer tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
NBA legend Julius Erving signs autographs and mingles with fans Saturday at the Sixers’ Summer Shore Tour in Stone Harbor. A video and photo gallery from the event are attached to this story at PressofAC.com.
The Philadelphia 76ers Dancers get ready to perform at the 76ers summer tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Philadelphia 76er legend and NBA royalty Dr J Julius Erving signs autographs for fans at the 76ers summer tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Philadelphia 76er legend and NBA royalty Dr J Julius Erving arrives at the 76ers summer tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The 76er Dunk Squad perform acrobatic dunks at the 76ers Summer Tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The 76er Dunk Squad perform acrobatic dunks at the 76ers Summer Tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Avery Schwartz 10 of Glen Rock, NJ, shoots hoops at an inflatable basketball hoop at the 76ers Summer Tour in Stone Harbor. The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their summer tour with a stop in Stone Harbor, Saturday Aug. 25, 2018. Players Jonah Boldin and Landry Shamet were both in attendance signing autographs for fans. Former players World Be Free and Marc Jackson were also in attendance and well as 76ers legend Dr. J Julius Erving. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Fans hang out with 76ers mascot Franklin the Dog during a 2017 Sixers Summer Shore Tour stop in Stone Harbor. on Saturday.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Fans get autographs from Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz at the 82nd Street Recreation Center in Stone Harbor on Saturday as part of the Sixers Summer Shore Tour.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
