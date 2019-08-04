PHILADELPHIA — Adam, Joseph and Allison Grygo needed only to cross Pattison Avenue to get over the Phillies’ loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
The disappointment over the 10-5 defeat to the White Sox disappeared when the Lewes, Delaware, residents exited Citizens Bank Park and entered Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles’ open practice.
“The Eagles can’t lose, too, so we’re good,” Adam, 24, said with a laugh.
Approximately 25,000 fans filled the lower bowl of the Linc to watch the Eagles go through a two-hour workout.
It was the Eagles’ only open workout of training camp, the first time they’ve held just one since 2012. Upon moving training camp from Lehigh University to the NovaCare Complex in 2013, they held four workouts at the Linc under first-year coach Chip Kelly. There were two at the Linc and one at Franklin Field in 2014, then two apiece at the stadium from 2015 to 2018.
The Eagles also charged $10 for fans aged 3 and older for Sunday night’s workout, with the proceeds going toward autism research. The open practices were free the past six years.
“The $10 didn’t bother us,” said Marquise Sanchez, of Philadelphia, who watched the practice with sons Marquis, 2, and Tyleiir, 8, and some friends. “I even bought my son Marquis a ticket just to be safe. My other son has autism, so I know the money is going to support a good cause.”
As in past years, the practice was part workout and part entertainment.
Dave Spadaro who writes the Eagles Insider column for the team’s website, introduced the key players over the loudspeaker while fans cheered.
Wide receivers Nelson Agholor, Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson huddled at the team’s tunnel before trotting onto the field to a standing ovation. Of course, the loudest cheers were reserved for Carson Wentz, who is back at quarterback after missing parts of the previous two seasons with knee and back injuries.
“I was at Jacksonville State in Alabama when Carson was at North Dakota State,” Joseph Grygo said. “They beat us (37-10) in the (FCS) national championship game (in 2016), and I knew Carson would be good before he even got to the Eagles.”
Doylestown, Pennsylvania, residents Erica Levin and sons Lucas, 10, and Evan, 8, bypassed a trip to the family shore house in North Wildwood to attend the practice.
They were waiting outside the Linc for Erica’s father, North Wildwood resident John Clipner, to arrive. There was a possibility Erica’s husband, Sam, would also join them.
“My husband’s at a conference in Center City, but he’s hoping to take an Uber after it’s over and try to get here before it’s over,” Erica said. “It will break his heart if he misses this because he’s a diehard Eagles fan.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.