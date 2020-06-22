Kyle Douglas Hadala, 29, from Sarasota, Florida, has been charged with simple assault for punching Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert early Saturday in an Aberdeen, S.D. bar, Aberdeen police said Monday.
The department's announcement on its Facebook page directed further inquiries to the Brown County State's Attorney's office.
Sources indicated Sunday that an arrest had been made, but there was no official confirmation until Monday.
A source with knowledge of the situation said Goedert "was with some friends and family, and two guys kept saying disrespectful things." The source said Goedert walked over to "tell them to chill," and was punched.
Hadala is listed as having been arrested in Marion County, Florida, for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2008.
A video of the incident was posted Sunday on Twitter, apparently taken from security footage at the Zoo Bar. In the video, when Goedert enters the frame from the right side, he has his hand against the chest of a man who is backing away. Goedert then takes a punch to the face from someone coming up from the bottom of the screen. Goedert seems to be unconscious as he lands on the floor, on his back. People immediately come to his aid and obscure the video view. Other people seem to end up in a pile to the right of Goedert, with the person who punched him. The man Goedert was pushing away before he was punched stands at the edge of the crowd, then turns and leaves.
Goedert reportedly was checked out at a local hospital, but a source described him as "more embarrassed than hurt." His agent, Chase Callahan, deferred comment.
Goedert, 25, is preparing for his third NFL season since being drafted in the second round, 49th overall, in 2018, from South Dakota State. At 6-foot-5, 256 pounds, he is considered a rising star, after playing 67% of the team's offensive snaps last season, when he caught 58 passes for 607 yards and five touchdowns. The Eagles made abundant use of two-tight-end sets, with Goedert and Zach Ertz emerging as Carson Wentz's most reliable targets after a wave of injuries decimated the wide-receiving corps.
