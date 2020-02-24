The Philadelphia Flyers improved their depth at forward on Monday ahead of the NHL's 3 p.m. trade deadline, adding center Derek Grant and center/winger Nate Thompson in separate trades.
Anaheim sent the 6-foot-3, 206-pound Grant to the Flyers for a fourth-round draft pick and minor-league forward Kyle Criscuolo. Grant is expected to replace Connor Bunnaman as the Flyers' fourth-line center.
Grant, 29, had 14 goals and 20 points in 49 games with the Ducks this season. His cap hit is the minimum, $700,000, and he can become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
The Flyers also sent a 2021 fifth-round draft pick to Montreal for Thompson, a hard-nosed player who had been centering former Flyers Jordan Weal and Nick Cousins on the Canadiens' fourth line.
Thompson called Grant "hard to play against."
Thompson, 35, who has a $1 million cap hit, had four goals, 14 points and a minus-2 rating with the Habs this season. He was also used as a penalty killer.
"It's a hat trick," Thompson said, referring to the fact he has been dealt at the trade deadline the last three seasons.
In his 13-year career, he has had 10 goals once, with Tampa Bay in 2010-11. He gives the Flyers more depth in case of an injury.
"I'm just excited. I'm going to relish this opportunity," Thompson said.
The Flyers' division rivals also made moves Monday, some big, some minor.
The Islanders and Hurricanes, teams chasing the Flyers in the playoff race, added Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Vincent Trocheck, respectively. Both were major acquisitions.
The Isles paid a lot for Pageau, who can become an unrestricted free agent on July. 1. They sent a conditional first-round pick and a second-rounder, both in June, to Ottawa. They also would trade a conditional third-round pick in 2022, if the Isles win the Stanley Cup this season.
Reportedly, the Islanders are working hard to get Pageau signed to a long-term deal.
Carolina acquired Trocheck for Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, Eetu, Luostarinen, and Chase Priskie.
The Penguins added veteran Patrick Marleau for a third-round draft pick.
In another move involving a division rival, Chris Kreider surprisingly re-signed with the New York Rangers. He reportedly signed for seven years, with an average annual salary of $6.5 million.
