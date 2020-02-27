In June, Twitter went atwitter when the Philadelphia Flyers signed center Kevin Hayes to a seven-year, $50 million contract that carries an annual $7.14 million salary-cap hit.
The PG version of the comments: General manager Chuck Fletcher grossly overpaid for a player who had scored 20 goals just once in his five-year career.
Eight-plus months later, the tune has changed. Dramatically.
The gist of recent comments: "I didn't realize Hayes was this good and such a great leader."
In short, Hayes has become one of the Flyers' most popular players among fans and his teammates.
It turns out Fletcher knew center Nolan Patrick was having migraine issues when he signed Hayes in mid-June. Fletcher had no idea Patrick would miss time — he has not played this season — but he knew it could become an issue.
That made signing Hayes a priority, and he not only has become one of the Flyers' top players, but he has livened up the locker room with his colorful, outgoing personality.
For some examples, check out the videos of Hayes, his Boston accent prevalent, greeting his teammates with nicknames and wisecracking comments as they walk through the tunnel after warmups. Or Hayes playing "Flyers reporter" as he interviews teammates and gets their Super Bowl picks. Or Hayes playfully busting on coach Alain Vigneault as the team warms up while Michael Jackson's "Beat It" blares through the Wells Fargo Center speakers. "Why is AV's iPod on?" he asks teammates before realizing it's '80s Night at the arena.
Meanwhile, his play on the ice has not been a laughing matter. Hayes has 21 goals — the second-highest total in his career and four shy of equaling his personal best — and his play on the penalty kill has helped that unit improve immensely. The Flyers' PK was 26th in the league last year (78.5% success rate), and it entered Wednesday ranked No. 9 at 81.9% this season. Hayes has four shorthanded goals, tied for tops in the NHL.
In addition, the 6-foot-5, 216-pounder is a good playmaker who makes his linemates better, because of his passing and his great hands and an ability to finish plays.
"I think all three of our guys complement one another," said Hayes, who will face his former New York Rangers teammates Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. "TK (Travis Konecny), he's an electric player. He's easy to play with. Laughts (Scott Laughton) brings a lot of grit and hard work to that line. Causes (opponents) a lot of commotion. I try to look for those two guys."
The line combined for three goals and eight points in Tuesday's 4-2 win over San Jose.
Laughton played as a left winger on Hayes' line for 21 games earlier in the season, but then was shifted to center on the third line. He went back to Hayes' unit Tuesday and contributed a pair of assists.
Laughton said he and Hayes, 27, developed a chemistry while working together on the penalty kill.
"We built it from there," he said. "He's an easy guy to play with. He holds onto pucks and makes plays and you just have to drive to the net and figure out where to go with him. We're just trying to continue to build on that chemistry so these last 18, 19 games are smooth sailing."
