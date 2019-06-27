STONE HARBOR — Hundreds of Philadelphia Flyers fans made their way to Cape May County on Thursday to meet some of the top prospects during the team’s annual Trial on the Isle at Stone Harbor Elementary School.
After spending the previous two days at the Virtua Center Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, Camden County, the players took some time away from the ice to participate in a clinic with attendees, sign autographs and play in a beach volleyball tournament a few blocks from the school.
Bob Bertothy, a fan from Trenton, appreciated the chance to meet the future of the NHL.
“It’s pretty exciting possibly meeting a future superstar,” Bertothy, 44, said.
Bertothy and his son, Noah, 9, attended the event last year. They met current Flyers goalie Carter Hart.
This year, they were eager to meet 18-year-old Cam York, whom the Flyers selected 14th overall in the NHL Draft on Friday.
“When we were coming here, my dad told me that when he was looking (the event) up, there were two good players that we really wanted,’ Noah said. “One was (United States Hockey League forward) Bobby Brink, and then the other was (Cam York).”
Jerry Petrillo, 55, praised the Flyers for their involvement in the South Jersey community.
“The neat thing is the continuation of the Flyers’ connection to this community,” said Petrillo of Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Flyers head athletic trainer Jim McCrossin helped start the Trial on the Isle event in 2000 when then-Flyers stars Mark Recchi, John LeClair and Rick Tocchet approached him about an event that allowed them to escape the rigors of off-season workouts. What started with a charity softball game turned into annual fan meet-and-greets.
“They’ve always had some kind of connection to Stone Harbor and Avalon,” Petrillo said.
Petrillo also made note of the diversity of the prospects.
“It’s pretty cool, especially when you look at the great variety of guys here,” Petrillo said. “You can tell they’re from all over the world. (There’s) a lot of Europe (and) Russia.”
York was in awe by how the community has already embraced him.
“The people have been unbelievable just welcoming me,” York said. “I’m just excited to be here.”
Thursday also marked the first time the California native had been to a beach on the East Coast; and according to him, it made a great first impression.
“There’s a ton of people out here,” York said of Stone Harbor’s 96th Street beach. “It seems like a big party.”
The five-day camp is also a first for 2017 St. Augustine Prep graduate Carson Briere. The 19-year-old who will play for NCAA Division I Arizona State University next season, wanted to soak up as much information as possible to help him succeed at the next level.
“Just learning how to take care of yourself has been a big part of (the camp),” said Briere, the son of former Flyer star Daniel Briere, who lives in Haddonfield. “(It’s been about) mostly just how to be a professional and how to elevate your game outside of hockey.”
On Friday and Saturday, the players will return to Voorhees for morning practices and evening scrimmages. Carson Briere is excited to continue to learn from everyone around him.
“I knew I was going to school next year, so I was just coming in here with the mindset of trying to get better and trying to see if I can bring a couple things for when I go to college for my game there,” he said.
