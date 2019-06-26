In a bit of a surprise, the Philadelphia Flyers re-signed Brian Elliott on Wednesday to be their backup goaltender.
It was surprising because Elliott has been injury-prone the last two seasons. He received a one-year deal that has a $2 million cap hit.
General manager Chuck Fletcher called Elliott a "proven, quality goaltender who competes and battles hard every time he has the net."
Elliott, 34, was 11-11-1 last season with a 2.96 GAA and .907 save percentage. He was limited to 26 games because of injuries.
In two seasons with the team, he has a 34-22-8 record with a 2.77 GAA and .908 save percentage.
Elliott, a two-time NHL All-Star who will enter his 13th season, is expected to serve as Carter Hart's backup.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.