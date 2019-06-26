Penguins Flyers Hockey

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott watches a puck shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Justin Schultz go into the goal to score during the second period of an NHL Stadium Series hockey game at Lincoln Financial Field, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

In a bit of a surprise, the Philadelphia Flyers re-signed Brian Elliott on Wednesday to be their backup goaltender.

It was surprising because Elliott has been injury-prone the last two seasons. He received a one-year deal that has a $2 million cap hit.

General manager Chuck Fletcher called Elliott a "proven, quality goaltender who competes and battles hard every time he has the net."

Elliott, 34, was 11-11-1 last season with a 2.96 GAA and .907 save percentage. He was limited to 26 games because of injuries.

In two seasons with the team, he has a 34-22-8 record with a 2.77 GAA and .908 save percentage.

Elliott, a two-time NHL All-Star who will enter his 13th season, is expected to serve as Carter Hart's backup.

