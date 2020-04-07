Former Philadelphia Eagles kick returner and running back Timmy Brown died Saturday, according to the team. He was 82.
Brown, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL champion, helped lead the Eagles to the 1960 NFL Championship.
Brown is the Eagles’ all-time leader in average yards per touch (6.52). He also leads the franchise in most kickoff returns (169), kickoff return yards (4,483), and kickoff returns for touchdowns (five).
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Brown was named to the Eagles’ Hall of Fame in 1990 and the franchise’s 75th anniversary team in 2007.
Brown was the first NFL player to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game. He accomplished that milestone in a 24-23 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 6, 1966 at Franklin Field.
After retiring from football in 1969, Brown became an actor. He landed roles in several Robert Altman films, including “MASH” and “Nashville.” He appeared in more than 20 movies and TV shows in his acting career, including “Sweet Sugar” and “Dynamite Brothers.”
“Timmy Brown was an all-time great Eagle and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his era. He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success both as an athlete and as an entertainer,” Eagles’ Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “A three-time Pro Bowler and member of our 1960 NFL Championship team, (Brown) excelled as a running back and return specialist with his incredible athleticism and signature versatility.
“He was one of the most exciting players to watch during his career. Those who knew him well have said they will remember him for his outgoing, uplifting personality and the connections he built with his teammates and the community. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.”
Brown was drafted 27th overall in 1959 by Vince Lombardi and the Green Bay Packers. After one game, Lombardi released Brown.
The Eagles claimed him and then he made the active roster in 1960. The Eagles would beat Lombardi’s Packers in the championship game with a 17-13 victory.
Brown spent eight seasons with the Eagles. He was traded to the Baltimore Colts in 1968 for Alvin Haymond.
He also led the Colts to an NFL Championship. The Colts then lost in Super Bowl III to the New York Jets.
Brown ranks seventh in Eagles history for total yards from scrimmage (7,049), eighth in rushing (3,703 yards), seventh in rushing touchdowns (29), and sixth in total touchdowns (62).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.