It was fitting that Maikel Franco was wearing a T-shirt with the phrase "It's all part of it" during Wednesday's interview session — his first since the Philadelphia Phillies told him Sunday morning he was going back to triple-A for the first time since May 14, 2015.
It also was ironic that Franco's 7-minute conversation was conducted during a torrential thunderstorm. The only organization the third baseman has ever played for blew up his professional life 72 hours earlier with his demotion news in favor of Scott Kingery and a little Brad Miller at the hot corner for the foreseeable future.
"That's baseball," Franco said repeatedly.
Though he was not in the IronPigs' lineup Wednesday against the Louisville Bats, he is expected to play most days.
The Dominican Republic native also likely is celebrating his 27th birthday later this month on a minor league bus ride to Syracuse instead of a drive to Citizens Bank Park for a game against intra-state rival Pittsburgh.
Franco did not sugarcoat his feelings about the demotion, but made it clear he is not dwelling on it either. Instead, he is taking the advice of Phillies reliever and close friend Hector Neris, who last season was dealt a similar fate.
"I'm not going to say I felt happy," he said "But at the end of the day, I understand the situation, what happened. I'm going to try to forget that stuff, get here, work hard here, do everything I can do to do my best.
"I don't want to talk about (the demotion) in that (negative) way. At the end of day, it's something I can't control."
Franco started 2019 as the opening day third baseman for a fourth consecutive year and slashed .271/.360/.542 through April 27. After that, it was .215/.268/.350 in a 75-game stretch that sealed his minor league fate.
He has a negative WAR with a seasonal slash line more representative of his disappointing 2017 season than his promising one in 2018 (.270/.314/.467).
Defensively, the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder was on pace for the fewest errors of his career. But with a Phillies club that was underperforming offensively and fighting to stay in the National League wild-card race, manager Gabe Kapler and GM Matt Klentak felt they could not wait any longer to make an internal move.
So now Franco is in a minor league clubhouse for the first time with Nick Williams. The two have been Phillies teammates for large chunks of the last three seasons, but both have been summoned to triple-A to get their groove on again.
Williams has done that each of the four times he's been demoted this summer, slashing .347/.406/.628 in 30 games. A pitch recognition drill has helped reverse the outfielder's fortunes this season, according to IronPigs hitting coach Darryl Robinson.
Robinson sees a simple adjustment as the start of the recovery process for Franco, who left Triple-A in 2015 after batting .355 in 33 games, which concluded with eight multi-hit contests during a 10-game hitting streak.
"We need to get on the plate," Robinson said. "There's no need to be off the plate. That's what I saw.. Maybe he'll tell me different."
Franco's minor league success was tied to his ability to regularly pepper line drives to right and right-center field. In the majors, he's grown pull happy.
Robinson said Franco will receive valuable input from his Lehigh Valley teammates, including several with more than three years of major league experience.
Andrew Romine, Shane Robinson, Phil Gosselin and recently signed Logan Morrison have been beyond helpful throughout this season for younger and struggling teammates. Much of it is about monitoring the work ethic and daily process of those veterans.
There also are the regular meetings to talk about hitting.
"They try to help each other out," Robinson said. "The sharing of information during games is incredible. There are things you hope guys will do, but can't force it.
"But if you have a good group of guys and have those conversations during games, in the clubhouse, in the dugout, during BP, those are special times."
