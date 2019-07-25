The Philadelphia 76ers decided to bring back Furkan Korkmaz after all, agreeing to re-sign the reserve shooter to a two-year contract.
Korkmaz, who missed most of the second half of last season with a knee injury, was no longer thought to be part of the team's plans. Last October, the Sixers declined a third-year team option on Korkmaz, a 6-foot-7 shooting guard, seemingly with the intent of letting him walk into free agency.
He said in October, "I just want to play ... This is my second year. I just need to play." He was averaging less than five minutes per game at that point in the season.
Korkmaz will play for the league minimum of $1.6 million in 2019-20. The second year of his contract is not guaranteed until July 10, 2020.
The move actually saved the Sixers a little more than $400,000. Korkmaz would have made $2.03 million had the Sixers picked up his option in October.
Korkmaz, who turned 22 on Wednesday, played in 48 games last season, averaging about six points in 14 minutes per game. He appeared in four playoff games.
The Sixers drafted Korkmaz 26th overall in 2016.
