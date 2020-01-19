NEW YORK — It was a memorable weekend for Philadelphia 76ers swingman Furkan Korkmaz, the biggest of his three-year NBA career.
After scoring a career-high 24 points in a 100-89 win Friday over the Chicago Bulls, the 6-foot-7 Korkmaz had another big game off the bench with 17 points during a 90-87 win Saturday over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Against the Knicks, the 22-year-old native of Turkey shot 6 for 12 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range and 2 for 3 from the foul line.
That came after he went 8 for 11 (6 for 9 from 3) and 2 for 2 from the foul line against the Bulls. He is not only playing with more confidence but earning the trust of his teammates as well.
"He is just more comfortable and is starting to understand his role and starting to fit in," forward-center Al Horford said. "I believe he is a big piece of what we're doing because of his versatility and all he can do on offense."
What he does best is shoot the 3, and spread the floor.
While Korkmaz has been up and down, like many of his teammates this season, during the last three games he has shot 12 for 22 from 3-point range (.545). Not so coincidentally, the Sixers (28-16) are on a three-game winning streak. They also snapped a six-game road losing streak with the win over the Knicks.
For the season Korkmaz is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.
There is an aura about Madison Square Garden and Korkmaz certainly felt that.
"I was feeling really good on the court, especially playing at Madison Square Garden. Playing against the Knicks gives you a different feeling," he said.
Despite his big game Friday, the Knicks left Korkmaz open for several clear looks. And at times when they came up on him, he drove to the basket, one time scoring on a 7-foot floater.
Right now he feels he can score in a variety of ways.
"As a shooter I know when they see I am making 3s, they come closer to me and I have to drive."
The key for Korkmaz has been how quickly he is able to get his shot off. The Knicks were having a difficult time closing in on him when he would attempt a three.
"People who can catch a basketball and shoot on whatever level they caught it without having a dip, equals you can get your shot off in the playoffs," Sixers coach Brett Brown said. "With Furk, he is able to catch and shoot an NBA three without having to dip."
Brown thinks that Korkmaz is an improved defender, but it is his 3-point-shooting ability that will get him time on the court.
It's time that few expected after last season. That's because Korkmaz, missed most of the second half of last season with a knee injury and was no longer thought to be part of the team's plans.
The Sixers even declined his third-year option, but they eventually signed him to a two-year contract in July. Now he continues to make the most of his playing time.
"It's all about confidence," Korkmaz said. "I make a couple of shots and get more confidence."
