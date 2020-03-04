LOS ANGELES — The Philadelphia 76ers completed their two-game stay in Southern California, and are headed north Thursday to face the Sacramento Kings.
The undermanned Sixers (37-25) can only hope that game goes much better than the first two legs of their four-game California trip. They suffered a 120-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at the Staples Center. That came after a 136-130 setback to the Clippers on Sunday at the arena.
As a result, the Sixers head to the California state capital with a nine-game road losing streak.
One thing is certain: Glenn Robinson III quieted his haters.
Some folks were questioning if the Sixers had made the right move by acquiring the swingman Feb. 6 in a trade with the Golden State Warriors. They pointed out that he averaged just 5.3 points and 15.3 minutes in his first eight games with the Sixers, including four starts. They shook their heads after the seemingly solid three-point shooter missed all 10 of his shots from that distance during those games.
And they criticized him for saying he was unaware of his role.
Well, the Sixers made it more defined Tuesday night against the Lakers, and Robinson responded in a big way. The sixth-year NBA veteran tied his career high with 25 points in a reserve role. Robinson made 10 of 15 shots, going 3 for 5 on 3-pointers, in 31 minutes, 29 seconds. Those were the most minutes he's played as a Sixer.
He also had four rebounds and one steal.
"I got some great teammates," Robinson said of breaking out of his rough start. "They believe in me. They just kept empowering me, and confidence. I kept my confidence. So I continued to believe in myself and went out there and gave it my all."
On this night, Richardson missed his first three-point attempt before making his next three tries. The 26-year-old missed his final attempt.
"It felt good to see some shots go down," he said. "At the end of the day, like you said, it's a loss, But like I said when we first got here, me and [Alec Burks, whom the Sixers also got from Golden State in the trade], our goal is to help this team win. And we were brought here to help this team win."
This goal is to figure out ways to do that especially when starters Joel Embiid (left-shoulder sprain), Ben Simmons (lower-back pinched nerve) and Josh Richardson (concussion) are sidelined. But Robinson is still in the learning stage, playing in fewer than 10 games since the trade.
Robinson is continuing to "get a feel for my teammates," he said, "and let them see a little bit of what I can do. So they can get a feel for me, too."
He was averaging career highs in scoring (12.9) and minutes (31.6) with the Warriors. He was also shooting 40% on three-pointers.
