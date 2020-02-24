Purdue University senior Asia Young won the long jump at the Alex Wilson Invite held at the Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday.
She completed a jump of 5.95 meters, the 10th best indoors jump in Purdue history. The 2016 Holy Spirit High School graduate from Pleasantville topped a field of 11 competitors.
Young was a first-team Press All-Star as a senior at Holy Spirit.
She competed her first two years of college at Rider, where she won four conference championships in the long jump and two bronze medals in the triple jump.
Kiyanna Thomas (Absegami) placed second in the shot put (45 feet, 9.25 inches) for Hampton at the Virginia Tech Challenge.
Mariah Hubbard (Absegami) won the triple jump (11.92m) for Monmouth at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships. She was fourth in the high jump (1.55) and fifth in the long jump (5.48). Michaela Baker (Ocean City) was fifth in the 800 (2:!7.10).
Rider’s Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May Regional) won the high jump (1.65) at the MAAC Championships. She also ran on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:52.45). Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) was second in the mile (4:57.11) and ran on the second-place 4x800 relay (9:14.09). Yvette Assongba (Mainland Regional) was third in the 60 hurdles (8.88).
Madelyn Bradway (Ocean City) finished seventh in the weight throw, throwing a personal best 14.93 for Sacred Heart.
Georgian Court won the East Coast Conference Championships. Amy Bruno (Barnegat) was second in the shot put (13.04), and Ginalee Erskine (Barnegat) was sixth (10.10). In the weight throw, Bruno was second (14.08), Erskine sixth (12.57).
Leah Gaston (Absegami) was third in the high jump, tying her Holy Family record (1.50) at the East Coast Conference Championship.
Men’s indoor track and field
Donald Vineyard (EHT) ran on Rider’s winning 4x800 relay (7:45.47) at the MAAC Championships. He also was third in the 800 (1:55.04). Devin Anderson (Mainland) ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:17.11).
Men’s swimming
Glenn Lasco (Mainland) and Joey Rogers (Mainland) contributed to Lehigh’s sixth-place finish in the Patriot League Championships over the weekend.
On the first day, Lasco swam on the fifth-place 800-yard relay (6:38.65). On the second day, Lasco swam on the 400 medley relay that broke the program record and finished fourth (3:16.49). He also finished fifth in the 50 free (20.39).
On the third day, Rogers and Lasco swam on the third-place 200 free relay (1:20.64). Lasco also was ninth in the 200 (1:37.81). On the final day, Lasco and Rogers swam on the fourth-place 400 freestyle relay (2:59.76). Lasco also took fifth in the 100 (44.72).
Justin Liu (Mainland) helped Massachusetts Institute of Technology win the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Championships over the weekend.
On the first day, Liu swam on the winning 200 free relay that broke a conference and pool record in 1:19.98. On the third day, he was third in the 200 free (1:40.24). On the last day, he was third in the 100 free (45.09) and swam on the winning 400 free (2:58.45)
Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) swam on Montclair State’s sixth-place 200 free relay (1:26.29).
Dominick Sheppard (St. Augustine Prep) swam on Rowan’s second-place 200 free relay (1:21.33) to help the Profs win the Metropolitan Championships in Piscataway, Middlesex County. He swam on the second-place 800 freestyle (6:49.21).
Women’s swimming
Amanda Nunan (Ocean City) helped Ten-nessee win the first Southeastern Conference Championships title in program history over the weekend. The junior was second in the 1,650 (15:53.39) and fifth in the 500 freestyle (4:39.42). Her mile time was a school record.
Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) placed fifth in the 1,650 (16:09.73) for Indiana at the Big Ten Championships in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rowan won the Metropolitan Championships in Piscataway. Klaudia Rzotkiewicz (Egg Harbor Township) was third in the 1-meter dive (346.94 points) and third in the 3-meter dive (350.94). Bailey Howarth (EHT) was sixth in the 200 breaststroke (2:29.03), ninth in the 200 individual medley (2:14.25) and 10th in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.13).
Ashley Lawer (Mainland) was eighth in the 3-meter dive (297.96) for William Paterson at the Metropolitan Championships.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-1 loss to North Greenville, Brennan Davis (Southern) had 40 assists and six digs.
Liam Maxwell (Southern) had 26 kills. In a 3-2 loss to Lincoln Memorial, Davis had 51 assists, six digs and two kills. Maxwell added 28 kills and seven digs. In a 3-0 loss to Barton, Davis had 12 assists, and Maxwell had 15 kills.
