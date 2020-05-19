For Flyers prospect German Rubtsov, this was supposed to be his breakout season with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Instead, there were more injuries and more questions about a player who was selected in the first round (22nd overall) in the 2016 draft.
Rubtsov was making an impact with Lehigh Valley in 2018-19. He had six goals and 10 points in 14 games and played solid defense before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.
A natural center who can also play wing, Rubtsov looked fully recovered during the Flyers' training camp in September after surgery and a grueling rehab. He even flirted with making the team.
After being demoted to the Phantoms, however, the 21-year-old forward ran into several obstacles, including a concussion.
"Ruby had multiple injuries, and he had some personal stuff with his girlfriend's family and had to go back to Russia for a while," Phantoms coach Scott Gordon said last week.
At one point, Rubtsov was recalled by the Flyers and made his NHL debut Nov. 1, but he was sent back to the Phantoms after three games without a point while getting limited fourth-line minutes.
"He went up and did OK, but with all the things going on, he never got into a stretch where he got into a rhythm," Gordon said. "Between being in and out of the lineup with injuries and the personal stuff, he never got a level of consistency in his play."
With the Flyers, he ended up playing in four games and was pointless while averaging just 6 minutes, 48 seconds of ice time per game.
"It's a hard thing for players to play five, six minutes a game for two weeks, and then when you come back down, you're not at the same level you were when you're accustomed to playing 15 to 20 minutes a game," Gordon said. "There always seems to be an adjustment period."
By contrast, Nic Aube-Kubel thrived with the Flyers after being recalled from the Phantoms, even though he played fewer minutes than he did in the AHL.
"That's the experience," Gordon said, mindful Aube-Kubel has played four-plus pro seasons, while Rubtsov has played in just 60 pro games. "I'm sure at some point, [Aube-Kubel] said to himself, 'I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure they don't send me down.'
"And if you watched him play, he was terrific. I think he finally figured out that if he's going to stay there, he can't have any shifts off. As coaches in the American League, we see these players who come in from junior and college, they're not accustomed to what it takes to bring it every night."
The Flyers need Rubtsov to blossom. General manager Ron Hextall took a gamble by selecting him 22nd overall in 2016. (He took Pascal Laberge at 36th overall.) Hextall and the NHL's other general managers, except for Chicago, bypassed Alex DeBrincat, who went 39th overall to the Blackhawks and has become a high-quality left winger.
The Flyers still believe Rubtsov will be an NHL player, still believe he's young enough to blossom if he can stay healthy for a full season.
They hope the 2020-21 season turns into his coming-of-age year.
