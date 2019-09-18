PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles are dealing with so many injuries that coach Doug Pederson made the unusual decision to scale back the team's practice Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex.
Pederson canceled a scheduled full practice with pads in favor of a walkthrough in preparation for Sunday's game against Detroit.
"It's just a couple things," Pederson said Wednesday. "Number one, with the guys that are a little nicked up who have a chance to play in this football game, I want them to get the reps in practice. Then two, we have some young guys that might have to play, and they're also servicing the defense or the offense. This way, it allows everybody to still practice and maintain their focus and get our work done that we need to get done today."
The Eagles have a bunch of players nursing various injuries.
Wide receivers DeSean Jackson (abdominal strain) and Alshon Jeffery (calf strain) are not expected to play against the Lions. Tight end Dallas Goedert (calf strain) is also considered doubtful. Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan is out indefinitely with a broken bone in his foot. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson will miss the rest of the season with a broken foot he suffered in the opening game against Washington.
In addition, running back Corey Clement (shoulder) also got hurt in Sunday's 24-20 loss at Atlanta. Even quarterback Carson Wentz missed six plays while being evaluated for a possible concussion. He also took a nasty hit to his ribs earlier in the game.
"I think Doug did a good job with that," defensive end Brandon Graham said. "He's been there. He's been a player, and he understands if you don’t have the bodies you need to complete a full practice and to get something done, he knows how hard we work and we need bodies, people to relieve each other and help each other, so I think that was the right call."
While it's not uncommon for a team to do so, canceling practices typically happens late in the season rather than the third week.
"Yeah, I've done this before," Pederson said. "Typically, with a Thursday game the following week to adjust the schedule this way to keep guys fresh. And I've done it, too, later in the year, but obviously Week 3. To have a Thursday game Week 4, it's just a unique situation."
The Eagles' schedule has something to do with it.
They have two games in a five-day span. After playing the Lions on Sunday, they travel to Green Bay to face the Packers at Lambeau Field next Thursday.
The Packers also reportedly canceled their practice Wednesday in favor of a walkthrough.
"That's another reason to kind of pull back just a touch," Pederson said. "I want these guys as fresh as possible, obviously, for these next two weeks. I have to think of the big picture here, obviously. It's early in our season, and keeping guys as fresh as possible now so we can make a push later in the season (is important). So that's also a factor in this decision."
