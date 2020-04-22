Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman ignored texts from his sons wanting to know what was going on during past NFL Drafts.
This year, he might have to ignore a knock on the door.
Roseman will be working from his office in his Pennsylvania home when the draft starts with the first round Thursday. The draft, which concludes Saturday, is being held at several remote locations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two years ago Eagles vice president of football technology Pat Dolan outfitted Roseman’s office with state-of-the-art technology.
“He gave me all the bells and whistles so I could watch tape and so I could use our scouting system,” Roseman said. "I have all the resources at my disposal.”
The Eagles have the 21st pick in the first round and eight picks overall in the seven-round draft. Philadelphia’s needs are primarily at wide receiver and linebacker.
The remote locations and the pandemic will make this a draft unlike any other in recent NFL history.
One of Roseman’s pre-draft traditions was to walk around the Eagles draft room and give everyone a fist bump. That won’t physically be possible Thursday.
“We have a state-of-the-art draft room, and we'll miss that and we'll miss the contact,” Roseman said. “We are not making any excuses for this. There are people who are dealing with a lot worse than we are dealing with, and we feel fortunate that we have this opportunity to improve our football team.”
The Eagles have done their best to evaluate players the past few weeks without face-to-face meetings. Roseman joked he was sure some draft prospects are tired of seeing the 215 area code pop up on their phones.
“I think you take all the information you have, and you make the best decision you can on each player, on each individual case, and that's what we've done in this entire process,” Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl said. “The film evaluations, the all-star (game) evaluations, the combine evaluations, meeting with the players when we had the opportunity — we are going to do the best we can and, at the end, you just use your instinct and judgement.”
The Eagles will try to keep things as normal as possible. Senior director of college scouting Anthony Patch, as he has done for the past 20-plus years, will monitor the players selected ahead of the Eagles and tell the team how much time is left between their picks.
There has been speculation that the remote locations will result in less draft-day trades. Roseman, who has a history of being aggressive with draft-day trades, said he sees no signs of less deals.
“I don't think there's going to be a lack of communication, because we are communicating on the phone during the draft, anyway,” he said. “We all have each other's phone numbers, and we all have multiple phone lines. I think there will be the same level of communication because that doesn't change. That's one thing that is not going to change.”
This draft might be one of the most anticipated in NFL history. Fans are starved for any type sports. There has been plenty of discussion on whether the NFL season will even start on time because of the pandemic. Roseman said the Eagles are just focused on controlling what they can and for now, that is the draft.
“We want to make sure that we are doing the right thing as we go through this period and hopefully provide a welcome distraction for our fans,” Roseman said. “We don't take that lightly that we have had this opportunity to really put our head down, and we are going to try to make a difference for our football team and to give our fans something to be really excited about as we get into the fall.”
