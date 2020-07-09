When you think of Ivan Provorov's 2019-20 season, the primary highlight has to be his dazzling overtime goal to beat Montreal in November.
Provorov led Flyers defensemen this season in goals (13), points (36) and ice time (24:51) to win his second Barry Ashbee Trophy as the club's best blueliner in voting done by local media.
Provorov also led all NHL defensemen with seven power-play goals, the first time ever a Flyer had done that outright. He won the award in 2016-17, and said he was humbled to be honored again.
"There are a lot of great defensemen that have played for the Flyers and have won this in the past," Provorov said.
The Flyers' goal differential was +36 (after being -37 in 2018-19). They were 29th in goals against last season, but 10th in 2019-20.
"I think overall this year, our defense is a lot better," Provorov said. "We're defending as a five-man unit, the forwards are back-checking so it allows us to step up and get the puck back faster."
Provorov is one of just three defensemen to come through the Flyers system to win the Ashbee Trophy in the last 30 years. Joni Pitkanen (2005-06) and Shayne Gostisbehere (2015-16; 2017-18) are the others. The other winners, such as Eric Desjardins and Kimmo Timonen, were acquired either via trade or through free agency.
Radko Gudas was last season's winner.
