Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, left, and Bryce Harper celebrate after a home run by Realmuto during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Hector Neris meets with catcher J.T. Realmuto after a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 5-2. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto (10) scores on a sacrifice fly by Rhys Hoskins as Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, left, takes the throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto throws a new ball to the pitcher during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Phoenix. The Phillies defeated the Diamondbacks 7-3. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto hits a hits an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto forgets he's tired when the game starts.
That's what playing for a team in postseason contention does for the Phillies catcher.
At a time of the season when many catchers are worn down, Realmuto is playing the best baseball of his career. He arguably has been the Phillies' best player since the All-Star break and is on the fringes of the National League MVP race.
Realmuto, 28, began Saturday with 25 home runs, 82 RBIs and a 4.5 WAR — all career highs. He's joined Mike Lieberthal (31 in 1999), Benito Santiago (30 in 1996), Darren Daulton (27 in 1992) and Stan Lopata (32 in 1956) as the only catchers in Phillies history to hit at least 25 home runs in a season.
He started at catcher in 123 of the Phillies' first 146 games.
"You wonder if you really ride a catcher if around this time they start to fade or if they begin to fatigue or if you have to give them additional days off as a result," manager Gabe Kapler said. "Someway in the second half of the season, it has worked in just the opposite fashion for J.T. He's getting stronger. It just seems like we're seeing the best version of J.T. right now.”
The Phillies were scheduled to host the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a two-game series Saturday night. Philadelphia (76-70) began Saturday 2.5 games back of the Chicago Cubs in the race for the second NL wild card.
"Gabe's done a really good job of giving me days when I need them," Realmuto said. "And also, just being a part of this playoff race gives you some extra adrenaline that I haven't had in the past. That's been a big plus for me."
The Phillies gave up one of the top prospects, minor league pitcher Sixto Sanchez, and two other players to acquire Realmuto in a February trade with the Miami Marlins.
Realmuto hit into some bad luck early this season. It seemed every time he hit the ball hard it was right at someone.
He batted .239 in May and knocked in just five runs in June.
But since July, he's turned his season from being a disappointment offensively to one of the best of his career.
Realmuto began Saturday batting .289 with 15 home runs and a .603 slugging percentage since the All-Star break. He was batting .325 (13 for 40) with five home runs and a .800 slugging percentage in September.
While he struggled at the plate early, his defense has never been questioned. Realmuto had thrown out 47% of the runners who tried to steal on him, leading all NL catchers with at least 50 games played.
It's almost at the point where Realmuto is showing off defensively. In Thursday's 9-5 win over the Atlanta Braves, Realmuto made a one-handed basket catch of a foul pop-up while holding his catcher's mask in the other hand.
Whether the Phillies make the postseason or not, Realmuto is certain to be an offseason topic of conversation.
He earned $5.9 million this season and is arbitration eligible for 2020. He can become a free agent in 2021.
Will the Phillies sign him to a long-term deal this offseason? How much is Philadelphia willing to pay for the best catcher in baseball?
For now, Realmuto remains focused on trying to help the Phillies reach the postseason for the first time since 2011. Philadelphia's schedule is not easy with games against Boston, the Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, Cleveland Indians and Miami Marlins remaining.
"We feel like we could've done a lot better offensively the first half of the season," he said. "But we feel like we're clicking at the right time. The teams that are coming up have really great pitching, but they also have really great offenses, so we're going to need to score runs. That's what we've got to do to win."
