J.T. Realmuto seems happy in Philadelphia.

“I love this organization from top to bottom,” the catcher said during a Zoom video call from Citizens Bank Park on Thursday. “They’re just good people who care about baseball.”

But will that love be enough to keep him in Philadelphia?

Realmuto, 29, will be a free agent at the end of the upcoming 60-game season. His uncertain future could linger over the Phillies like an ominous storm cloud all season.

Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said last week the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could complicate the Phillies’ ability to sign Realmuto.

“The landscape that we left in March is different from the one we return to now,” Klentak said. “We just have to see how that manifests itself in our discussions. We still love the player. We’d still love to have him in red pinstripes for the long haul. But there’s a lot of uncertainty in the game right now on a variety of levels. We just need to play that out.”

Realmuto, who is considered baseball’s best catcher, says he still loves the Phillies despite losing an arbitration case to the team last winter. He wanted $12.4 million for this season but was awarded $10 million, still a record for a catcher in an arbitration case.

On Thursday, he at first politely declined to discuss his contract status. Realmuto said contract stages were in the preliminary phase before the virus shut down spring training in March. The Phillies were not allowed to negotiate with Realmuto while the game was on hiatus.

But Realmuto said he’s not frustrated by his contract situation.

“I understand the business of baseball,” he said. “I’m here to play baseball and focus on this team winning.”

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said he obviously wasn’t around Realmuto last season but finds the catcher upbeat and positive this season.

“Everything I’ve see from J.T. from Day One of spring training (is that) he’s the same person every day,” Girardi said. “Happy to be here. Wants to go out and play and help the team win. When he came back from his arbitration case, his personality hadn’t changed. He had a smile on his face when he walked through the clubhouse door.”

Realmuto hit 25 home runs, knocked in 83 runs and scored 92 runs in his first season with the Phillies last year.

His Fangraph WAR (wins above replacement) of 5.7 led all National League catchers with at least 300 plate appearances.

The Phillies traded top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez, catcher Jorge Alfaro and minor leaguer Will Stewart to the Miami Marlins in February 2019 for Realmuto. If the Phillies do not sign Realmuto, it would be a major blow to the organization, not only because of his talent but also because of what the organization gave up to get him.

The Phillies open the season July 24 at home against the Marlins. Realmuto doesn’t expect to have many days off this season, if any. The National League will employ the designated hitter this season, and Realmuto can also play first base.

“I don’t see why I can’t start every game,” Realmuto said. “I can easily see myself catching 50-55 games. I don’t know if (Girardi) will let me do that. The DH gives us a lot of flexibility. I will be able to keep my bat in the lineup.”

Realmuto knows a 60-game season with no fans in the stands will impact teams’ revenues and most likely tighten the free agent market this offseason.

“It definitely concerns me,” he said. “The top guys usually find a way to get their dollars. I think it could affect free agency as a whole, but as for myself, I am not too worried about it.”

Realmuto believes half the teams will try to save money, while half the teams will see this offseason as an opportunity to spend and add players.

The question now is what half are the Phillies in?

We know where Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper stands. Harper wore a T-shirt with Realmuto’s name on it during the first day of summer camp last week.

Harper said there was no message to Philadelphia management in the T-shirt but did say it would be “terrible and sad” if the Phillies didn’t re-sign the catcher.

“I hope (Harper) owns the team one day, honestly,” Realmuto said with a grin. “I might be able to catch until I’m 60 if he owns the team.”

2021 schedule released

The 2020 season has yet to begin, but the Phillies already know where they’re playing in 2021.

The Phillies start next season at home against the Atlanta Braves on April 1, according to the 2021 schedule, which was released Thursday.

The schedule includes home games against American League East teams the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles.

The Phillies’ final home game will be Sept. 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Philadelphia will end the season on the road against the Miami Marlins with the final game being played Oct. 3.

Contact: 609-272-7209 MMcGarry@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

PHILLIES 2021 SCHEDULE

April

1: vs. Atlanta

3: vs. Atlanta

4: vs. Atlanta

5: vs. N.Y. Mets

6: vs. N.Y. Mets

7: vs. N.Y. Mets

9: at Atlanta

10: at Atlanta

11: at Atlanta

12: at N.Y. Mets

13: at N.Y. Mets

14: at N.Y. Mets

15: at N.Y. Mets

16: vs. St. Louis

17: vs. St. Louis

18: vs. St. Louis

19: vs. San Francisco

20: vs. San Francisco

21: vs. San Francisco

23: at Colorado

24: at Colorado

25: at Colorado

26: at St. Louis

27: at St. Louis

28: at St. Louis

29: at St. Louis

30: vs. N.Y. Mets

May

1: vs. N.Y. Mets

2: vs. N.Y. Mets

3: vs. Milwaukee

4: vs. Milwaukee

5: vs. Milwaukee

6: vs. Milwaukee

7: at Atlanta

8: at Atlanta

9: at Atlanta

11: at Washington

12: at Washington

13: at Washington

14: at Toronto

15: at Toronto

16: at Toronto

18: vs. Miami

19: vs. Miami

20: vs. Miami

21: vs. Boston

22: vs. Boston

23: vs. Boston

24: at Miami

25: at Miami

26: at Miami

27: at Miami

29: at Tampa Bay

30 at Tampa Bay

31: at Cincinnati

June

1: at Cincinnati

2: at Cincinnati

4: vs. Washington

5: vs. Washington

6: vs. Washington

8: vs. Atlanta

9: vs. Atlanta

10: vs. Atlanta

12: vs. N.Y. Yankees

13: vs. N.Y. Yankees

14: at Los Angeles

15: at Los Angeles

16: at Los Angeles

18: at St. Francisco

19: at St. Francisco

20: at St. Francisco

22: vs. Washington

23: vs. Washington

25: at N.Y. Mets

26: at N.Y. Mets

27: at N.Y. Mets

29: vs. Miami

30: vs. Miami

July

1: vs. Miami

2: vs. San Diego

3: vs. San Diego

4: vs. San Diego

5: at Chicago Cubs

6: at Chicago Cubs

7: at Chicago Cubs

8: at Chicago Cubs

9: at Boston

10: at Boston

11: at Boston

12-15: All-Star Break

16: vs. Miami

17: vs. Miami

18: vs. Miami

20: at N.Y. Yankees

21: at N.Y. Yankees

22: vs. Atlanta

23: vs. Atlanta

24: vs. Atlanta

25: vs. Atlanta

26: vs. Washington

27: vs. Washington

28: vs. Washington

29: vs. Washington

30: at Pittsburgh

31: at Pittsburgh

August

1: at Pittsburgh

2: at Washington

3: at Washington

4: at Washington

5: at Washington

6: vs. N.Y. Mets

7: vs. N.Y. Mets

8: vs. N.Y. Mets

10: vs. Los Angeles

11: vs. Los Angeles

12: vs. Los Angeles

13: vs. Cincinnati

14: vs. Cincinnati

15: vs. Cincinnati

17: at Arizona

18: at Arizona

19: at Arizona

20: at San Diego

21: at San Diego

22: at San Diego

24: vs. Tampa Bay

25: vs. Tampa Bay

26: vs. Arizona

27: vs. Arizona

28: vs. Arizona

29: vs. Arizona

30: at Washington

31: at Washington

September

1: at Washington

3: at Miami

4: at Miami

5: at Miami

6: at Milwaukee

7: at Milwaukee

8: at Milwaukee

9: vs. Colorado

10: vs. Colorado

11: vs. Colorado

12: vs. Colorado

14: vs. Chicago Cubs

15: vs. Chicago Cubs

16: vs. Chicago Cubs

17: at N.Y. Mets

18: at N.Y. Mets

19: at N.Y. Mets

20: vs. Baltimore

21: vs. Baltimore

22: vs. Baltimore

23: vs. Pittsburgh

24: vs. Pittsburgh

25: vs. Pittsburgh

26: vs. Pittsburgh

28: at Atlanta

29: at Atlanta

30: at Atlanta

October

1: at Miami

2: at Miami

3: at Miami

Contact: 609-272-7209 MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments