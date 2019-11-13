The Philadelphia 76ers have made things exciting, and more so than the players and coaches would like. Tuesday night in a 98-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers scored the final six points and shut out the Cavs for the last 3 minutes and 34 seconds.
It continued a trend of struggling but beating sub-.500 teams. The Sixers are 5-0 in games against teams that entered Tuesday's play with losing records. They have won those five games by a total of 16 points.
The encouraging sign is that Joel Embiid was dominant down low, with a surprising touch from 3-point range.
This has not been the start of the season that Embiid envisioned. Tuesday's win was only his second truly dominant performance. (He was on his way to another before being ejected for his fight with Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns.)
Embiid's best performance to date was in the Sixers' 105-103 win at Atlanta, where he had 36 points and 13 rebounds.
Against the Cavs, Embiid had 27 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, two turnovers and two blocked shots. For good measure, he was 3 for 5 from 3-point range.
After serving his two-game suspension, he shot just 11 for 33 in losses at Utah and Denver and looked gassed, especially against the Nuggets. In Sunday's 114-106 win over Charlotte, he had a solid 18-point, nine-rebound effort, attempting only 10 field goals.
"The two-game suspension doesn't help, and I feel like before that, I was in a good rhythm," Embiid said before the Sixers departed for Orlando and Wednesday's game against the Magic. "I kind of lost it the last couple of games, especially when it comes to efficiency and taking care of the ball. We are going to figure it out."
Embiid said that with so many new teammates, such as starters Josh Richardson and Al Horford, it might take time for the Sixers to jell.
"The starting lineup is pretty new, if you ask me. Tobias (Harris) got here last year late, so it basically has been me and Ben (Simmons) in the starting lineup," Embiid said, noting that Harris was acquired Feb. 6 from the Los Angeles Clippers. "We are still trying to figure out how to play with each other. I don't think we are nowhere close to our potential offensively."
Embiid is averaging 23 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists but 3.3 turnovers in seven games. He is also averaging 1.7 blocks and is shooting 38.5% from three-point range.
