PHILADELPHIA — A honey bee dies after it stings.
That's apparently not the case for the injury bug, which has repeatedly stung the Eagles this season.
It happened again Wednesday, when the team announced that starting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill will miss the rest of the season with a herniated disc in his lower back.
"Following Sunday's (37-27 victory) at Washington, Kamu Grugier-Hill reported back discomfort to team physicians," the Eagles said in a statement. "On Monday afternoon, an MRI confirmed a lower lumbar disc herniation. After consulting with the team's spine surgeon (Dr. Alexander Vaccaro), the decision was made to proceed with surgery."
Grugier-Hill is the ninth Eagles player to suffer a season-ending injury since the start of the regular season. The group includes wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, running backs Corey Clement and Darren Sproles, and defensive tackle Malik Jackson.
Grugier-Hill played only 14 snaps — five on defense and nine on special teams — against the Redskins a week after sitting out against the New York Giants after suffering a concussion against Miami.
His agent, Steve Caric, told ESPN.com he's been dealing with the back issue for a while.
"Kamu has been playing through significant pain for the majority of the 2019 season," Caric said. "This pain has forced him to take weekly pregame pain-killing shots and IV drips. This past week, the pain became unbearable, and it was determined he required a minor and minimally invasive back procedure to relieve the pain."
Injuries have plagued the Eagles throughout the season.
In addition to the players on IR, other key Eagles such as running back Jordan Howard, wide receiver Nelson Agholor, tackles Lane Johnson and Jason Peters, defensive end Derek Barnett, defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, linebacker Nigel Bradham, and cornerbacks Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills, Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones and Cre'Von LeBlanc have all missed multiple games with injuries.
"The amount of contact and the amount of collisions and things that go on during the course of a game is unbelievable," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday. "I know you guys (the media) sit way up there (in the press box) and eat your hot dogs and Diet Cokes. But if you were on the field listening to the collisions and the things these guys go through. ... That's why I appreciate what every player does."
The Eagles filled Grugier-Hill's roster spot by promoting defensive tackle Bruce Hector from the practice squad.
Hector, who played in one game earlier this season, is the sixth player to get promoted from the practice squad to the active roster in the last month, joining wide receivers Greg Ward and Rob Davis, running back Boston Scott, tight end/wide receiver Josh Perkins and guard Sua Opeta.
Hector has persevered through a series of events in the last year.
The 6-foot-2, 296-pounder made the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent last season and appeared in eight games. He came to training camp hoping to earn a roster spot but was traded to Arizona on Aug. 22 in exchange for safety Rudy Ford. When the Cardinals waived him at the end of the preseason, the Eagles brought him back.
"It's just like anything else," Hector said Wednesday. "I always stay positive and just try to get better every day so I can take advantage of every opportunity."
Rookie free agent T.J. Edwards will replace Grugier-Hill in the rotation at linebacker with Nigel Bradham and Nathan Gerry during Sunday's must-win game against Dallas.
Edwards, a former standout at the University of Wisconsin, has 15 tackles in 10 games. He's also registered 10 tackles on special teams, good for second-most on the team behind safety Craig James (11).
"I'm ready to play whatever role they need me to play," Edwards said Wednesday.
Notes: The Eagles participated in a walk-through practice Wednesday. Agholor (knee), Barnett (ankle) and Johnson (ankle) did not practice. Guard Brandon Brooks (calf), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps), Darby (hip flexor) and Howard (shoulder) were limited.
