Fans love the way Kevin Hayes kills penalties. They also love the way he celebrates goals and chirps in the locker room and on the ice.
Just this weekend, he sent out a hilarious jab on Twitter at former college teammate and good friend Johnny Gaudreau.
As a result of his popularity, Hayes on Monday was named the 2019-20 Gene Hart Memorial Award winner, given by the Flyers’ Fan Club to the player who demonstrates the most heart.
Philadelphia signed Hayes to a seven-year, $50 million contract in June 2019, reuniting the player with Alain Vigneault, the new Flyers coach who was Hayes’ coach with the Rangers in his first four NHL seasons.
Hayes had 23 goals in 69 games, including a career-best four shorthanded to lead the NHL. His ebullient personality also made him popular among teammates, although his practice of playing a one-man game of keep-away while killing penalties made some nervous.
Hayes, 28, is just the third player to win the award in his first true season with the Flyers, joining Ian Laperriere (2009-10) and Wayne Simmonds (2011-12). Sean Couturier had won the award, which has been handed out since 2006-07, the last two seasons.
“This being my first year, I felt right at home from day one,” Hayes said in a team statement.
“I love this team, organization, fan base and city. It’s hard not to love playing at the Wells Fargo Center every night in front of the best fans in the league.”
