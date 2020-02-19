After a long All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers should have been refreshed when they returned to practice Wednesday.
They have been idle since their 110-103 win over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 11.
The Sixers will begin the final third of the season when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.
The remaining 27 games will provide the Sixers a viable chance to move up in the Eastern Conference standings. They are fifth in the conference, 1½ games behind fourth-place Miami and 4½ games behind third-place Boston.
The Sixers' schedule is favorable, with 19 of the final 27 games against teams with losing records.
For the Sixers to make a run and at least earn home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs by finishing among the top four, they will need a strong finish by three-time All-Star center Joel Embiid.
One of the more interesting statistics from Embiid is that he has played a total of only 29 regular-season games after the All-Star break in his career.
He played just 10 last season and 19 in 2017-18. Taking it a step further, he has played only two games in April, both last year.
One gets the impression he will have his most active second half coming up, and it appears he is ready for the challenge. Embiid has missed 16 games due to injury, rest and an earlier two-game suspension for his altercation with Karl-Anthony Towns.
He should be refreshed and while his offensive statistics are down from last year, he is averaging 3.2 minutes per game less.
The production is still impressive, just not quite at last year's totals. For instance, he averaged 38.6 points per 100 possessions last year. This year the total is 36.4.
His player efficiency rating (PER) this year is an impressive 24.9, which is 10th in the NBA among players who have played at least 30 games, according to Basketball-reference.com. PER is a measure of per minute production, standardized such that the league average is 15.
It might not be a bad thing that Embiid is averaging 30.5 minutes, which is just fifth on his own team. Keeping him fresh for the playoffs has always been the main goal.
Embiid missed nine games with a torn ligament in his left ring finger and even when he returned, he still appeared to be playing with pain.
Over the All-Star break, he said he felt healthy and his left hand felt good.
He didn't wear the splint on his hand in Sunday's All-Star game, marking the first time he played without it since returning Jan. 28.
During his last two games before the All-Star break, a 118-111 victory over visiting Chicago and the win over the Clippers, he averaged 27 points and 10.5 rebounds, starting to look more like his old self and feeling more comfortable.
There is plenty of time for him to get in gear before the playoffs, without overloading his minutes.
Regardless where the Sixers ended up seeded, a healthy and well-rested Embiid entering the playoffs is something that no opponent will relish dealing with.
