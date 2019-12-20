The Philadelphia Phillies officially signed outfielder Matt Szczur to a minor league contract, the team announced Friday.
Szczur, a 2007 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate from Cape May, is one of four players the Phillies signed and invited to major league spring training as non-roster invitees. The team also signed infielders Phil Gosselin and Josh Harrison and outfielder Mikie Mahtook.
Szczur was drafted out of Villanova University in the fifth round by the Chicago Cubs in 2010. He also starred on the Wildcats' football team that won the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision championship.
The 30-year-old played four seasons in the majors for Chicago and one for the San Diego Padres.
Last season, batted .322 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 28 RBI and a .967 OPS in 44 games for the triple-A Reno Aces, a minor league affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
