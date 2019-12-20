The Philadelphia Phillies officially signed outfielder Matt Szczur to a minor league contract, the team announced Friday.

Szczur, a 2007 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate from Cape May, is one of four players the Phillies signed and invited to major league spring training as non-roster invitees. The team also signed infielders Phil Gosselin and Josh Harrison and outfielder Mikie Mahtook.

Szczur was drafted out of Villanova University in the fifth round by the Chicago Cubs in 2010. He also starred on the Wildcats' football team that won the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision championship.

The 30-year-old played four seasons in the majors for Chicago and one for the San Diego Padres.

Last season, batted .322 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 28 RBI and a .967 OPS in 44 games for the triple-A Reno Aces, a minor league affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments