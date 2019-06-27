PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies should stop trying to figure out Maikel Franco.
They should just play him and deal with the results — good and bad.
Franco and Jean Segura hit home runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Phillies completed a four-game sweep of the New York Mets with a dramatic 6-3 win before 39,161 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday afternoon. With the win, the Phillies hit the mid-season point on pace to win 86 games.
"Right now, we play together," Franco said. "It's a good moment for everybody. We are in a good mood right now."
The Phillies trailed 3-1 when they came to the plate in the ninth. Franco tied the game with a two-run home run. Segura won it with a three-run shot. Philadelphia trailed the Mets by at least two runs in each game of the series.
"This was crazy," Segura said. "You never know when you're going to get the big hit."
No one on the Phillies is a better example of baseball being a crazy sport than Franco.
Just a week ago, the third baseman seemed to fall out favor. He did not start a game when the Phillies lost three straight to the Miami Marlins last weekend.
Franco returned to the lineup Monday against the New York Mets. He went 7 for 15 with three home runs and seven RBIs in the four-game sweep.
But as hot as Franco is now, there's a reason why the Phillies benched him.
From May 1 to June 23, Franco batted .164 (20 for 122) with two home runs and 10 RBIs.
"I stayed tough," Franco said of the stretch. "I stayed confident. I believed in myself. I know what I'm capable of in the big leagues. You're not going to be good for six months. It happened, but you have to stay positive."
On Thursday, the Phillies appeared on the verge of a disappointing loss. Philadelphia starting pitcher Aaron Nola allowed one run in seven innings. The Phillies led 1-0, but Philadelphia closer Hector Neris — pitching on his third straight day — allowed three runs in the top of the ninth, including a two-run home run to Todd Frazier.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Mets brought in closer Edwin Diaz, who walked two and allowed three hits,
Franco lined a home a run 395 feet into the left-field stands. Three batters later, Segura won the game with a 381-foot line-drive to left field.
Franco is one of the team's most popular players. As a joke, Phillies infield coach Bobby Dickerson pretended to be a reporter and asked Franco a question about his defense when the media gathered around Franco's locker Thursday. Franco said his first thought when he hit the tying home run was that his close friend Neris was not going to get the loss.
"That's my real friend," Franco said. "Every day he talks to me. Every day he supports me. Every day he listens to me."
The Phillies also benched Franco for a time last year in June. He returned to the lineup and hit a total of 12 home runs in July and August.
While Franco might not be the middle of the lineup slugger Philadelphia projected him to be, he's an above-average defensive player and a more than adequate seventh or eighth-place hitter. The Phillies might just want to accept his streakiness. Stretches like the four games against the Mets are worth the wait.
"We'll always believe in (Franco's) upside, and the upside is that he can capture what he has right now," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "He's not going to hit a home run every day. But (he needs) just a little bit more consistency getting the ball in the air. A little more makes him a high-quality, every-day Major League third baseman."
The Phillies will begin a nine-game road trip that will take them to the All-Star break in Miami against the Marlins on Friday.
After a seven-game losing a steak and a stretch where they lost 16 of 22 games, the Phillies (43-38) have won four straight. Philadelphia, like Franco, has been inconsistent in the season's first half.
He and his teammates are looking to change that.
"I know I can be a more consistent hitter," Franco said. "I'm working for that. I control what I can control. It's about the team. It's about play together and stay together. I want to get better."
Extra innings: The Phillies signed first-round draft pick Bryson Stott before Thursday's game. Philadelphia selected the University of Nevada Las Vegas shortstop with the 14th pick of the MLB Draft earlier this month.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.