PHILADELPHIA — Six years to the day he last wore a Phillies uniform, Charlie Manuel returned to the dugout.
The Phillies former manager took over as the team’s hitting coach Wednesday, Aug. 14. Manuel managed his last game for the Phillies on Aug. 14, 2013.
The 75-year-old Manuel shuffled into the Phillies’ dugout to meet the media four hours before the Phillies hosted the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Manuel displayed all the quirky characteristics and mannerisms that have made him one of the most beloved figures in franchise history.
“What we got?” he said to reporters with a smile. “A different job.”
Manuel must reinvigorate a Phillies offense that ranks near the bottom of the National League in every category. Philadelphia (61-58) began Wednesday in contention for an NL wild card spot.
After meeting with reporters, Manuel stood, rested his arms on the batting cage and watched the Phillies take batting practice.
“I think it’s a challenge,” Manuel said of his new job. “I like that. I never been scared of nothing like that, especially when it comes to hitting. It’s one of my favorite things to talk about it. I’m looking forward to it.”
Manuel had been a senior adviser to Phillies general manager Matt Klentak, who called Manuel about 10 a.m. Monday morning and asked if he was interested in replacing John Mallee as Philadelphia’s hitting coach.
Manuel did not immediately say yes. He puttered around his Florida home.
He cleaned his garage. Eventually that night he called Klentak back and said yes.
It’s a job Manuel seemed to take out of a sense of obligation to the franchise.
“I work for the Phillies,” Manuel said. “I’ve been getting paid the last five or six years. I’ve been getting to go to the ballpark whenever I want to. It’s a pretty big deal to me getting meal money. I haven’t missed any meals. I get to stay in a free hotel. I definitely wanted to accept. After I thought about it, I felt like I owed (the Phillies) that much.”
All indications are that Manuel will coach just for the rest of this season.
“That’s fine with me,” he said. “That’s the way I like it, really.”
Manuel doesn’t believe interactions between him and current manager Gabe Kapler will be awkward.
“I’m not interested in managing,” Manuel said. “I’ll make that clear to you, right now. I’m not interested in managing at all. I still think I can talk hitting.”
Manuel, who managed the Phillies from 2005-13, led Philadelphia to five straight NL East titles from 2007-11 and the 2008 World Series championship. He is the winningest manager in Phillies history with 780 career victories. His final Phillies game was a 6-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves.
Few baseball figures love hitting more than Manuel. He made his baseball name as a hitting coach with the Cleveland Indians in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Still, because of his age and his former job as manager, the Phillies stunned the baseball world when they announced Tuesday that Manuel would return.
His comeback raises two questions.
The first is whether he can communicate with today’s players.
Kapler believes Manuel can. The two spoke for an hour Wednesday.
“It’s authenticity,” Kapler, 44, said. “The age gap is irrelevant and insignificant when there’s a lot of care and authenticity. I think Charlie brings those things in spades.”
The second and biggest question: Will Manuel make a difference? Both Kapler and Klentak said multiple times Tuesday and Wednesday that Manuel’s message won’t be that much different from Mallee’s.
Manuel told reporters that he wasn’t as a good a hitter as deceased Boston Red Sox star Ted Williams, the last man to hit .400. But Manuel quickly added that he could talk about and teach hitting as well as Williams.
“I think I’m proven, and I hope you don’t take that as bragging or anything because I’m not,” Manuel said. “Baseball is a funny game, and I just happened to land here today.”
