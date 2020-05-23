Martin Truex Jr. walked the grounds of Darlington Raceway with a big grin last Sunday.
One of NASCAR’s top drivers felt so good, even taken aback.
“I thought, ‘What the hell are you smiling about?’” he said with a laugh.
It didn’t take the 1998 Southern Regional High School graduate long to figure out the answer.
“I said, ‘Oh, that’s right, we get to go racing today,’” Truex said.
NASCAR became one of the first sports to return from the COVID-19 pandemic with two races at Darlington in South Carolina last week. On Sunday, Truex will defend his title in one of auto racing’s marquee events — the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.
“That’s been the great part about NASCAR starting the season back up,” Truex said. “It gives people something to get excited about. I think people forget about how big sporting events are on television. It hit me more than expected, which was awesome.”
Truex grew up in the Mayetta section of Stafford Township. He is one NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers, winning the 2017 Cup Series championship and finishing second last year.
The pandemic caused NASCAR to take a 10-week hiatus. Truex spent most of that time in Florida with his longtime girlfriend, Sherry Pollex.
“Luckily, one of my favorite things to do is go fishing,” Truex said. “You can do that alone. I’ve been laying low, staying away from everyone and doing whatever we could do to get by. It’s all been kind of boring to be honest with you.”
The couple also got a new pet — a seven-month old yellow Labrador retriever named Charlee.
“She’s bred to be a hunting dog,” Truex said, “but I probably won’t hunt with her much. We’ll do some obedience training and try to teach her that. We’ll try to get her certified to be a service dog, so we can take her into the (children’s) hospitals we visit.”
The virus has raised society’s awareness about the importance of washing hands and socially distancing. That was nothing new to Truex. Pollex is a cancer survivor.
“We’ve always lived this way,” Truex said. “Wash your hands, take your shoes off when you come in the house. You don’t let people around you that you think might be sick.”
NASCAR returned without fans, and that is expected to be the norm for the foreseeable future.
The lack of a crowd is tough for a sport that sells itself in part on how much drivers interact with fans.
“The fans really are part of the show most weekends,” Truex said. “Our sport gives fans way more access than any other.”
The silence was evident at last week’s races.
“We all walked out to the grid (last) Sunday,” Truex said. “The racetrack was quiet. No one was in the stands hooting and hollering and yelling for their favorite drivers. It just had an odd feeling. It almost felt like we were at test session.”
But the empty stands didn’t impact the competitiveness of the race, according to Truex.
“Once you get in (the car), you don’t really realize what’s going on,” he said. “You get in the zone. Things felt really normal. But once you got out (of the car) you realized there was no one else here but the team and industry personnel. It felt kind of weird again.”
Truex led NASCAR with seven wins last year, but he got off to a slow start this year with a best finish of a 14th in NASCAR’s first four races.
“The first four races we had great cars,” Truex said. “We were in position to have really good days in all four of them. It seemed like for whatever the reason toward the end of these things we’ve had a lot of issues. We’ve had some problems on pit road that put us back in the field, and then we end up getting in a bad situation, getting crashed and getting fenders torn up. It’s been unfortunate.”
Truex has performed better in NASCAR’s return, finishing sixth in The Real Heroes 400 last Sunday and 10th at the rain-shortened Toyota 500 on Thursday.
He is one of the favorites in the Coca-Cola 600. The race began as the World 600 in 1960 and is one of the biggest events on NASCAR’s calendar. It’s traditionally run on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, making it one of the few sporting events in the country to happen on the day it was originally scheduled since the virus struck.
Truex dominated the event last year, leading for 116 of the race’s 400 laps. With a win Sunday, Truex, who also won the 600 in 2016, would become the ninth NASCAR driver with at least three 600 victories, joining a group that includes Darrell Waltrip, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Sr.
“It’s such a big event for our sport and the military and all the things that go on with that race,” Truex said. “To be able to have it on the actual day its supposed to be is huge for our sport, huge for our fans. Being the defending champion hopefully we can go back there and get it done again.”
