ANAHEIM — Mike Trout is going to get at least two more days to rest his foot.
Trout said Wednesday he's felt better since getting an injection in his right foot Monday, and his plan is to wait until Friday to see where he stands.
Trout was not in the lineup for a fifth straight day Wednesday when the Angels (67-80) lost 4-3 to the Cleveland Indians, getting swept in the three-game series and extending their losing streak to four.
"The plan is to play Friday," Trout said. "I won't know the plan until I do baseball activities. I was thinking about trying to test it today, but we have an off day tomorrow, so I'll come in Friday, do some stuff, and go from there."
Trout has been bothered for about a month by a nerve issue on the bottom of his right foot. He received a cryoablation injection, in which extreme cold fluid deadens the affected tissue.
Trout might need to have a procedure after the season to permanently resolve the issue. In the meantime, doctors have assured him that he can play as long as he can withstand the pain, with no risk of further injury.
The 2009 Millville High School graduate and two-time AL MVP is having one of the best season's of his career.
He began Thursday leading the majors in walks and on-base percentage and the AL in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS.
The 28-year-old is hitting .291 (137 for 470) with 45 home runs, 104 RBIs and 110 runs scored in 134 games. He had 110 walks, including 14 intentional, and 11 stolen bases on 13 attempts. His on-base percentage was .438, his slugging percentage .645 and his OPS 1.083.
