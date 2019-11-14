In the movie “Field of Dreams,” baseball dreams come true in Iowa.
It seemed fitting then that’s where Mike Trout was Thursday when he learned he was again the American League MVP.
With the award, the Los Angeles Angels star continued a journey that began in Millville and will likely end in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. It’s a script few would have believed if it was written when Trout graduated from Millville High School in 2009.
“I’m very excited,” Trout said, “very humbled.”
Representatives from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America selected the winner. Trout was listed first on 17 of the 30 ballots. The AL MVP winner was announced on the MLB Network. Trout appeared on television from Iowa where he was with friends, his father Jeff and brother Tyler on a hunting trip.
Trout, 28, won despite not playing after Sept. 7 with a foot injury. Trout played in 134 games and batted .291 with a 104 RBIs and a career-high 45 home runs this season. He led the AL with a .438 on-base percentage and a .645 slugging percentage.
In addition to his on-the-field exploits, Trout also signed a 12-year, $428.17 million contract this year that will keep him with the Angels through 2030.
Trout called 2019 his best season. But it was also his toughest. The Angels and Trout experienced a tragedy when pitcher Tyler Skaggs died July 1 of asphyxia while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
“Losing Tyler, losing a teammate is tough,” Trout said. “But I just felt like I needed to step up as a leader. I felt like it was my time. Being able to come to the ballpark and play for (Skaggs), pick the team up. It was extremely tough mentally and emotionally.”
The MVP Award was first given in 1931. Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers won the National League MVP.
Trout also won the MVP in 2014 and 2016 and is the 11th player to win at least three MVP awards. He joins St. Louis Cardinals great Stan Musial as the only players to win three MVP awards before their 27-year-old seasons. The only player to win more than three MVP Awards is Barry Bonds with seven.
“Mike is a one-of-a-kind player,” new Angels manager Joe Maddon said in a statement released through the Angels. “There is no comparison that I’ve seen since 1981, when I began as a coach, manager and scout. His complete skill set is generational and stands up to every era that participated in our game.”
Trout was a finalist for the award along with infielder Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros and shortstop Marcus Semien of the Oakland Athletics. Bregman finished second with 13 first-place votes.
Thursday’s award continues his outstanding career. In addition to his three MVP awards, Trout was the 2012 AL Rookie of the Year. He won the 2014 and 2015 All-Star game MVP award. Few players can match his combination of speed and power.
Trout has become the face of baseball. It’s a role he embraces.
“I always take times before the games to sign some autographs, meet some of the fans,” he said. “Different cities, people pay a lot of money to come see you. It’s how I’ve done it since day one. It’s on my list to go over and sign some autographs and try to make some people’s days. It means a lot to me.”
