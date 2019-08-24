Oakcrest High School 2019 valedictorian speech

Good afternoon and welcome members of the Greater Egg Harbor Board of Education, Superintendent Keenan, Principal Reina, distinguished guests, faculty, staff, parents, and most importantly, the Class of 2019. I am honored to be speaking on behalf of the graduates: a class that embodies change, growth, and success; and by change-- I mean the CHANGE of bell schedules, GROWTH as in our lockers getting way bigger, and the SUCCESSFUL gain of air conditioning. Finally!

They say home is where the heart is, and my heart is at 1824 Dr Dennis Forman Drive. Honestly, among sports, clubs, activities, and events most of us have spent more time at this address than our actual one. Here, teachers care more about their students’ well-being than they care about the grades on the top of a test page; it’s the kind of place where counselors don’t just build student schedules, they build relationships and see us as real human beings; it’s the kind of place where a custodian will cook amazing home-made meals of chicken and mac-n-cheese for students... just because… thanks miss Linda. No matter what particular memory comes to mind, our class has found Oakcrest to be a place where life-long friendships and lasting bonds have been made. As we reflect on our time here, the impact is undeniable.

It feels like just yesterday that we were freshmen scrambling around these hot, hot hallways, trying to find our way. In those pre-air-conditioning days, the desks were so moist with humidity that our papers would literally stick to them. We’d complain about sweat stains and don’t even get me started on how puffy our nicely straightened hair got minutes after walking into the building. Now wait. I don’t want to just skim over this. Over those two years, I lost 30 minutes of hair-straightening every. Single. Day. Right down the drain. 30 minutes that I could have spent sleeping, or enjoying breakfast, or just catching my breath. But no. Everyday I got up early, ate Pop-tarts on the bus. And after three minutes at the 2015 version of Oakcrest...POOF!

Still, as I look back on this time in my life, it’s not my hair I think about. It’s the people. Any trifle we faced at the Nest...we Falcons faced it together. Even when conditions here were less than ideal, we came together. Oakcrest taught us to look on the bright side. We prevailed as one big sweaty, but happy family. Each day, we were greeted by smiling faces eager to help. We learned that Falcon Pride was more than just pep rallies and spirit weeks...it was our day to day. It didn’t matter how the building appeared on the outside, what mattered was the spirit and enthusiasm of the people on the inside. People who are not only Falcon faculty members but also college professors and EMTs and parents and volunteers. Some ride motorcycles. Others knit. Some even win the most prestigious award any teacher in New Jersey could win -- The Princeton Distinguished Teaching Award -- though I cannot remember who that was!

People like Mrs. Chip, Mr. Weisback, Mr. Dunn, Mrs. Haddock, and oh yeah...Mrs. Rock and countless others. Because trust me, you will never find a faculty as great as the one here at Oakcrest High School. I mean, our principal and teachers built a ramp in the middle of the school day to save the baby geese in our courtyard. Yes… baby geese in our courtyard. Who I’m pretty sure died anyway, but still, they tried. In fact, I think the geese died every. Single. Year… but hey, like I said... they tried… I guess.

For four years, 720 days, this faculty not only filled our brains with information, but they filled our souls. They taught us how to be good humans, how to truly care for one another and give 110% in all of our endeavors, whether it be in school, sports, activities, work, or just life in general. The Oakcrest faculty taught us how to succeed, and as we leave the nest, these connections only grow. We now that if we ever need anything, and I mean anything, we are just an email or a text away from this fantastic group of educators who have become like a second set of parents to us. They’ve watched us fall, get back up, fall in love, go through breakups… sometimes all in the same week! They’ve watched us cry, smile, fight, laugh, and love each other. Our high school experience would not have been the same without this faculty, so on behalf of the class of 2019, thank you teachers, for helping make us the young men and women we are today.

To our families, thank you for supporting us and always cheering us on. Mom, thank you for all that you do and for shaping me into the person I am today, and please stop crying… it’s embarrassing. To the underclassmen we leave behind...live in the moment and cherish the time you have in this building because before you know it, you guys will be sitting on this field.

But now, let’s get to the real reason we are all gathered here today... us! The class of two- thousand and nineteen… the best class. These last four years have certainly been a journey; we’ve had our ups and downs but nothing has ever broken us apart. We’ve argued over ALOT of things but as valedictorian, I will now take a second to answer all of the important questions of our generation. One- water IS NOT wet. Two- the recording is obviously saying yanney. And three - a hot dog is never a sandwich. Now, I know what you’re thinking... and you’re welcome.

Our 250 graduates have accumulated almost $7 million in scholarship money. Clearly, our class is full of talented individuals. I mean, look at us…We can make outfit of the week videos that get thousands of views on Youtube like Catherine; we can create sicky-sick art and cartoons like Joe; we can throw an 8 foot stick over 168 feet across a field, better than anyone else in the nation *cough cough Brielle*. And let’s not forget about Jalen making everyone look absolutely clueless on Falcon TV for not knowing why it’s illegal for someone who lives in New York to be buried in California. I’ll give you a second to think about it. Actually, you’ll probably hear about it on the drive home later. In all seriousness, our class is one of a kind, and I couldn’t be more thankful to have grown up with these future leaders.

Michael Jordan once said, “Obstacles don't have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don't turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it.” This is exactly what we’ve done over the past four years. We’ve faced many challenges in our time together; whether it be something as little as failing a test or something as significant as losing someone we love. Unfortunately, our Oakcrest family has faced many losses during our time here at the nest, but there’s one senior in particular I’d like to talk about: Joshua Weber. Josh was the type of guy who could always put a smile on our faces by simply being himself. Almost every time I’d walk into Spanish class he would look at me and say “Lahnasia, you look exquisite today.” He’d then snap his fingers and give me a thumbs up. It was his signature move. He was literally the only person I’ve ever known to use the word exquisite… I’m still not sure what it means. He was the type of guy who would sing and dance in front of everyone even though he knew he was awful at it, just to make other people laugh. If you were at Powderpuff, you know exactly what I'm talking about. Josh would go out of his way to make sure you understood the things you were learning, and he would always text back in a heartbeat when you asked for homework help… even if it was past midnight. That's just the type of guy he was. Dedicated to cross country and ROTC and academics in general. He was a pole-vaulter, a Cadet, a Distinguished Varsity Scholar; but above all, Josh was a friend. Amazing, intelligent, stylish, funny, passionate, and caring. Thank you, Josh, for all of the laughs and memories and allowing me to know such a beautiful and pure soul. May you always fly high.

To be honest, I don’t want to end this speech because it’ll mean that in a few minutes we’re going to turn our tassels, throw our caps, and officially be done with high school and that’s something I don’t think I’m ready for. We’ve been looking forward to this moment for quite some time now, but now that it’s actually here I want to slow down the clock just a little bit and maybe even turn it a couple years back. Unfortunately, as Junie B. Jones taught us back in kindergarten, we don’t always get what we want, so without further ado, I’d like to say congratulations class of 2019 and thank you for this amazing journey. Love you guys!