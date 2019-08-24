The Minnesota Twins called pitcher Cody Stashak back to the major leagues Saturday, his third promotion to the parent club this season.
Stashak, 25, is a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. Before his latest callup, he was pitching for the Twins' triple-A team, the Rochester Red Wings.
He's rejoining the Twins in the heat of a tight divisional race. The Twins (77-51) began Saturday with a 2.5-game lead over the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central.
The Twins are home playing the Detroit Tigers this weekend.
The promotion continued something of a whirlwind rookie season for Stashak. He was first promoted to the Twins on July 22. He was demoted Aug. 7 but recalled two days later.
He was demoted again Aug. 13.
In his most recent appearance in the MLB before the promotion, he got the final two outs of the Twins’ 10-inning, 7-3 loss to the Indians on Aug. 11. He got Jose Ramirez to fly out and Jason Kipnis to pop out.
Stashak was 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA in six relief appearances for the Twins before being sent down Aug. 13. In 8 1/3 innings, he gave up 13 hits, no walks and struck out nine.
Stashak also made 33 combined appearances (two starts) for the double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Rochester, going 7-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings.
Oakcrest High School class of 2019
Douglas Frank Adams III
Giavanna Angelina Albani
Kevin Jerome Albright, Jr.
Ionyonia Moet Alves
Diamond C. Anderson
Aryel Joslyn Arroyo
Eva M. Ashiagbor
Scott Duong Au
Landyn Ryker Bacanskas
Lyndsea Grace Baldwin
Siani B. Barker
Jahlyl Isaiah Barrow
Jahmyr Elijah Barrow
Sonirysbeth Batiz Rivera
Olivia Anne Becker
Michael Benett Bell
Mikayla Benne' Bell
Mishael Mikal Bell
Seydi Janee Justine Bennett
Keevon R. Berry
Alex Bethea, Jr.
Jaylyn Elijah Bettis
Dominic H. Biasini
Kenneth W. Bizzigotti
Matthew Benjamin Boakes
Connor G. Bond
Classy Wahkil Bordley
Dinisha E. Bordley
Lucy Isabelle Bowman
Cleary Grace Brady
Raymond R. Britton
Michael Avery Bronsky
Arthur Brown IV
Sah'Myia M. Brown-Powell
Shane Anthony Bryant
Shawn Xavier Bumpass
James Thomas Burgess
Leonard M. Bustos
Jennifer Ann Calvano
Natalia Eleanor Cameron
Mark William Cannan
Julian Emmanuel Carides
Myles Christopher Carter
Zadie Naquan-Howard Cassell-Smith
Juliana Grace Castillo
Jordan Adam Castor
Sebastian M. Chiaramonte
Genesis A. E. Chidi
Kayla Ann Cimadori
Alexis Marie Cirigliano
Alana Nicole Conti
Kal-El Lamar Hernandez Corbitt
Maryam Ava Cornish
Zariah Kareemah Cox
Jeremiah Isaiah Cross-Brown
Nicolette Louann Curcio
Darrell Lamont Curtis III
Andrea Sophia Navarrete David
Ja'Quan Montez Davila
Mahasin Emanni Davis
Katelyn Marie DeFrancisco
Reynaldo Rafael DeJesus Gomez
Joseph Timothy Dennis
Jeanna F. DiAntonio
Kayce Jayne DiCola
Harrison Chu-Chu Doe
Alvin Mark Dorris III
Lada Alexis Doukhnai
Kaylyn Joan Dwyer
Shonell Alexandra Edwards
Terrisha Andrea Edwards
Irenonsen Juliet Eigbe
Joshua Louis Einwechter
Nashera Effie Tisha Ellis
Truisha Monea Ree Ellis-Bethea
Alivia Rose Elliott
Stephanie Madison Emory
Enez Sierra Fernandez
William M. Fifer
Brandon Anthony Figueroa
Anthony Elias Firpo
Dajiyah Karimah Fisher
Hunter Flanagan
Sebastian Flores Huamani
Aaliyah Margie Fonville
Lauren Foreman
Monya S. Fuller
Brendon Michael Futrell
Valeri Mae Gallagher
Jasmine Leighann Ganiel
Ana Maria Garcia Lara
James Charles Gazzara
Christopher John Gehring
Steven Gibbs
Daniel A. Glynn
Morgan Taylor Goff
Robert Anthony Goff
Rashaad Amir Griffin
Austin Michael Groves
Michael Conrad Guenther
Kazaire Deshawn Handy
Quanif Tyrone Handy
Ke'Shawn A. Harmon
Ty'Rell D. Harrell-Harris
Alisia Monay Harrigan
Emma Leigh Harris
Quyerra L. Harris
Daniel Patrick Hartey
Anna Clarissa Tandoc Hermoso
Christian Antonio Hernandez
Kayli Brooke Hernandez
Victoria Christen Herring
Qnyera Yine'e Hinton
Stajia Christina Holt
Jullian Athony Huggins
Ani'jah Zierah Hughes
Marissa Kiara Inman
Eugene James, Jr.
David Issac Jasso
Bria Leigh Johnson
Kianna Amelia Johnson
Luke G. Johnson
Javian Joel Jorge
David Brian Ketschek
Xavier Nasir Khaalid
Noah Thomas Kramer
Isabella Marie Kraus
Lilianna Rose Kraus
McKenna Rae Labastida
Luciana Z. Lai
David A. Larcombe, Jr.
Aaron Patrick Lemise
Carlos E. Lescano
Catalina O. Lleras
Angel Manuel Lopez
Kayla Marie Lopez
Connor Jason Loveland
Abigail Sara Luderitz
Madison Gloria Machado
Riley B. MacFarlane
Joseph Charles Macrie
William Payne Marker
Wiley John-Edward Markley
Ruthann Nicole Marsh
Kyle Louis Maynard
Queen Ajahne J. McBride
Madison Michelle McCourt
Hannah Elizabeth McErlain
Sarai Jordan McGeehan
Bridgette Marie McKenzie
Michael McNally
Kayla S. Meisenhelter
Tyler J. Melton
Nana Ama A. Mensah
Juvelys Alondra Mercado Nieves
Rodney Stephen Merlock, Jr.
John A. Miller
Marques S. Miller
Brooke Ashley Mischlich
Marston Bradley Mischlich
Juliana Mariah Mojica
Juliana Beth Morales
Isaiah T. Moya
Jameel Jadon Muhammad
Laylaa K. Muhammad
Allison Nicole Murie
Hope Lynn Nguyen
Myphuong T. Nguyen
Masao Brandon Nozawa
Conor Seamus O'Brien
Ethan Thomas O'Brien
Jacob James Oechsle
Phoebe Barri Ohnemuller
Jacob Nnamdi Okoye
Michael Thomas O'Loughlin
Jessica Agyeiwaa Oppong
Samuel Oquendo Rosa
Connor Louis Owens
Paul Rocco Pagano
Anthony L. Palmeri, Jr.
Brian J. Paris
Catherine Marie Parmenter
Nima A. Patel
Andrew A. Pellegrino, Jr.
Juliana Rose Perez
Yari Miguel Perez-Munoz
Issis Michelle Perry
Chad James Peterson
Havyn N. Phillips
Christian Nelson Pimenta
Joshua Seth Pistone
Andrew Dale Powell
Antwanet Janai Price
Lucas Anthony Puggi
Jovan A. Quintana
Anthony John Ragan
Joshua A. Ramirez
Chaviannah Reaves Young
Elijah D. Redmond
Dylan G. Reed
Le'Shelle R. Reed
Dale Edward Reese III
Shauna Kathleen Reichman Lemieux
Michael Lamonte Rhodes
Kiara Joan Rivera Sanchez
Lexus Marie Rivera
Willie Javier Rivera Rodriguez
Drew M. Robinson
Andrew L. Robles
Alec Russell Rodriguez
Aniyah Peggy-Mesha Rodriquez
Kaila A. Rodriguez
MarcAnthony L. Rodriguez
Aaliyah Lynne Rodriguez-Shipman
Vanya Lucia Rodriguez Torres
Jacob Gabriel Roman
Shalom Rosenfeld
Alexis Mariah Saddler
Erika Juliana L. Sajulga
Nasir A. Salahuddin-Bing
Karl A. Santos
Franklin Austin Sayers
Madison P. Scafario
Daniel E. Schrier
Natalie Isis Scott
Sherif O. Seck
Andrea Lynn Seeger
Elijah R. Shanks
Malachi Ignacio Shelley
Lah'Nasia Cassandra Shider
Jerome Antione Sloan II
Alyiah L. Smith
Brielle Francesca Smith
Leilani Nuesha Smith
Charlize Thea Snyder
Eugene Sosa
Faa'khirah Halimah Sullivan
Keith Sylvestre
Enrique G. Tabora
Austin Parker Tait
DeOnte' H. Taylor
Shanira Jahnay Timmons
Dorothea A. Toku
Ronisa Angeline Tull
Brianna Joy Turfus
Jalen Terrell Turney
Farman Ullah
Anthony Valdez-Ferreras
Robert P. Valiante
Cryton A. Vandiesal
Jeremy I. VanSeeters
Thomas Joseph VanSeters
Sabrina Tiffany Vargas
Yahairalena Annette Vazquez
Jasmine E. Waiters
Kevin L. Waiters
Wesley Wang
Joshua Reese Weber
Shannon Rose Weber
Precious E. White
Brandon James Wickliff
Jacqueline Rose Wilhelm
Anthony J. Williams
Cynthia Bless Wise
Jaida Monai Wright
Cayla Marie Wyatt
Amirah D. Young
Madisen A. Zaleskiewicz
Bingrun Zheng
Certificate of Attendance:
Christina Facia Fleming
Basilio Vinci
Oakcrest High School 2019 valedictorian speech
Good afternoon and welcome members of the Greater Egg Harbor Board of Education, Superintendent Keenan, Principal Reina, distinguished guests, faculty, staff, parents, and most importantly, the Class of 2019. I am honored to be speaking on behalf of the graduates: a class that embodies change, growth, and success; and by change-- I mean the CHANGE of bell schedules, GROWTH as in our lockers getting way bigger, and the SUCCESSFUL gain of air conditioning. Finally!
They say home is where the heart is, and my heart is at 1824 Dr Dennis Forman Drive. Honestly, among sports, clubs, activities, and events most of us have spent more time at this address than our actual one. Here, teachers care more about their students’ well-being than they care about the grades on the top of a test page; it’s the kind of place where counselors don’t just build student schedules, they build relationships and see us as real human beings; it’s the kind of place where a custodian will cook amazing home-made meals of chicken and mac-n-cheese for students... just because… thanks miss Linda. No matter what particular memory comes to mind, our class has found Oakcrest to be a place where life-long friendships and lasting bonds have been made. As we reflect on our time here, the impact is undeniable.
It feels like just yesterday that we were freshmen scrambling around these hot, hot hallways, trying to find our way. In those pre-air-conditioning days, the desks were so moist with humidity that our papers would literally stick to them. We’d complain about sweat stains and don’t even get me started on how puffy our nicely straightened hair got minutes after walking into the building. Now wait. I don’t want to just skim over this. Over those two years, I lost 30 minutes of hair-straightening every. Single. Day. Right down the drain. 30 minutes that I could have spent sleeping, or enjoying breakfast, or just catching my breath. But no. Everyday I got up early, ate Pop-tarts on the bus. And after three minutes at the 2015 version of Oakcrest...POOF!
Still, as I look back on this time in my life, it’s not my hair I think about. It’s the people. Any trifle we faced at the Nest...we Falcons faced it together. Even when conditions here were less than ideal, we came together. Oakcrest taught us to look on the bright side. We prevailed as one big sweaty, but happy family. Each day, we were greeted by smiling faces eager to help. We learned that Falcon Pride was more than just pep rallies and spirit weeks...it was our day to day. It didn’t matter how the building appeared on the outside, what mattered was the spirit and enthusiasm of the people on the inside. People who are not only Falcon faculty members but also college professors and EMTs and parents and volunteers. Some ride motorcycles. Others knit. Some even win the most prestigious award any teacher in New Jersey could win -- The Princeton Distinguished Teaching Award -- though I cannot remember who that was!
People like Mrs. Chip, Mr. Weisback, Mr. Dunn, Mrs. Haddock, and oh yeah...Mrs. Rock and countless others. Because trust me, you will never find a faculty as great as the one here at Oakcrest High School. I mean, our principal and teachers built a ramp in the middle of the school day to save the baby geese in our courtyard. Yes… baby geese in our courtyard. Who I’m pretty sure died anyway, but still, they tried. In fact, I think the geese died every. Single. Year… but hey, like I said... they tried… I guess.
For four years, 720 days, this faculty not only filled our brains with information, but they filled our souls. They taught us how to be good humans, how to truly care for one another and give 110% in all of our endeavors, whether it be in school, sports, activities, work, or just life in general. The Oakcrest faculty taught us how to succeed, and as we leave the nest, these connections only grow. We now that if we ever need anything, and I mean anything, we are just an email or a text away from this fantastic group of educators who have become like a second set of parents to us. They’ve watched us fall, get back up, fall in love, go through breakups… sometimes all in the same week! They’ve watched us cry, smile, fight, laugh, and love each other. Our high school experience would not have been the same without this faculty, so on behalf of the class of 2019, thank you teachers, for helping make us the young men and women we are today.
To our families, thank you for supporting us and always cheering us on. Mom, thank you for all that you do and for shaping me into the person I am today, and please stop crying… it’s embarrassing. To the underclassmen we leave behind...live in the moment and cherish the time you have in this building because before you know it, you guys will be sitting on this field.
But now, let’s get to the real reason we are all gathered here today... us! The class of two- thousand and nineteen… the best class. These last four years have certainly been a journey; we’ve had our ups and downs but nothing has ever broken us apart. We’ve argued over ALOT of things but as valedictorian, I will now take a second to answer all of the important questions of our generation. One- water IS NOT wet. Two- the recording is obviously saying yanney. And three - a hot dog is never a sandwich. Now, I know what you’re thinking... and you’re welcome.
Our 250 graduates have accumulated almost $7 million in scholarship money. Clearly, our class is full of talented individuals. I mean, look at us…We can make outfit of the week videos that get thousands of views on Youtube like Catherine; we can create sicky-sick art and cartoons like Joe; we can throw an 8 foot stick over 168 feet across a field, better than anyone else in the nation *cough cough Brielle*. And let’s not forget about Jalen making everyone look absolutely clueless on Falcon TV for not knowing why it’s illegal for someone who lives in New York to be buried in California. I’ll give you a second to think about it. Actually, you’ll probably hear about it on the drive home later. In all seriousness, our class is one of a kind, and I couldn’t be more thankful to have grown up with these future leaders.
Michael Jordan once said, “Obstacles don't have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don't turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it.” This is exactly what we’ve done over the past four years. We’ve faced many challenges in our time together; whether it be something as little as failing a test or something as significant as losing someone we love. Unfortunately, our Oakcrest family has faced many losses during our time here at the nest, but there’s one senior in particular I’d like to talk about: Joshua Weber. Josh was the type of guy who could always put a smile on our faces by simply being himself. Almost every time I’d walk into Spanish class he would look at me and say “Lahnasia, you look exquisite today.” He’d then snap his fingers and give me a thumbs up. It was his signature move. He was literally the only person I’ve ever known to use the word exquisite… I’m still not sure what it means. He was the type of guy who would sing and dance in front of everyone even though he knew he was awful at it, just to make other people laugh. If you were at Powderpuff, you know exactly what I'm talking about. Josh would go out of his way to make sure you understood the things you were learning, and he would always text back in a heartbeat when you asked for homework help… even if it was past midnight. That's just the type of guy he was. Dedicated to cross country and ROTC and academics in general. He was a pole-vaulter, a Cadet, a Distinguished Varsity Scholar; but above all, Josh was a friend. Amazing, intelligent, stylish, funny, passionate, and caring. Thank you, Josh, for all of the laughs and memories and allowing me to know such a beautiful and pure soul. May you always fly high.
To be honest, I don’t want to end this speech because it’ll mean that in a few minutes we’re going to turn our tassels, throw our caps, and officially be done with high school and that’s something I don’t think I’m ready for. We’ve been looking forward to this moment for quite some time now, but now that it’s actually here I want to slow down the clock just a little bit and maybe even turn it a couple years back. Unfortunately, as Junie B. Jones taught us back in kindergarten, we don’t always get what we want, so without further ado, I’d like to say congratulations class of 2019 and thank you for this amazing journey. Love you guys!
Oakcrest High School 2019 salutatorian speech
Good afternoon to all students, faculty, staff, administration, families, friends, and of course... the graduating class of 2019! I have always aspired to speak during this momentous occasion. And now, as I stand in front of all of you, I am nothing but honored. We, as a class, have been through so much, but we stuck together. We made it! Also, shout out to Mrs. Chip and Mrs. Rock for being the best advisers any class could ask for!
To this day, I vividly remember the first time I ever stepped foot in this school. It was Freshman Orientation Day, and it felt like everyone else in our class already knew each other and had grown up together. I, on the other hand, had literally just flown across the country a week before--before then, I was born and raised in the Philippines. I moved to California in middle school, and then came to South Jersey to start high school. Needless to say, I was clueless and terrified. I remember standing next to this girl with very distinct pink high-top converses; I’m pretty sure it was Catherine. We didn’t talk to each other at all. We just stood there and walked next to each other, but it was enough. Suddenly, I didn’t feel alone.
What I didn’t realize at that moment is that one of the things that makes Oakcrest special, is that when you’re here, never alone. In fact, it’s funny to think back on that day now, considering that now, most people mistakenly assume I was at Davies with them. Most times, I don’t even bother correcting them. “Remember Mr. So and So in fourth grade. Remember when he ate chalk?”
“Ummm...yeah. That was the best.” That thing that happened years BEFORE I came to this country. And seriously? Ate chalk? As I stand here at graduation making this joke, I guarantee that some of my classmates are whispering to each other, *WHISPER* “Wait...Clarissa wasn’t at Davies?” And that’s the beauty of Oakcrest High School. If these past four years have taught me anything, it is that this is no ordinary high school. It’s a family. A family that is so close, people just assume I have always been around. They forget that there was a time when I was an outsider. And that’s the beauty of this community. We accept each other and membership in this family is life-long.
This has always been evident. Even when we, as freshmen, were shuffling through the hallways confused-- as if we were walking through Hogwarts’s constantly shifting staircases-- and sweating due to the lack of air conditioning, there was always someone there to help us, whether they be a fellow freshman or an upperclassman. They told us to look at the building as either a giant hashtag or by aligning the wings with our knuckles (DEMONSTRATE).
We have always been able to rely on one another, and nowhere was that togetherness more on display than at our infamous Friday Night football games. I’ll never forget those nights. An hour before each game started, everyone would run around in the locker rooms and the athletic hallway asking, “Do you have paint?” Although it may sound a little chaotic, those preparations for football games were honestly some of my fondest memories at Oak. We’d flood the bleachers with blue and white, someone would hold up a speaker and we’d all join in on every single chant, screaming and dancing along until by the end of the night our feet would throb, our voices would be hoarse, but we’d always have one more chant in us to push the team along. You know our favorite...“Oakcrest! What?” (DEMONSTRATE 3x).
Thanks everyone. But on a more serious note, this year our Falcon Pride was put to the test by the passing of fellow falcons--Bailey Emory and Josh Weber. We supported one another through these long days and sleepless nights. That support continues right through this ceremony, as even in this moment, we stand with their families and keep their memories alive. Oakcrest is a family and our home. And it is during times like this when the support of others builds us to become strong enough to be independent, but never alone.
High school is a complex and unpredictable stage in our lives. It is a place where we are given countless opportunities to change. However, instead of changing in hopes of becoming a better individual, most of us struggle to conform to the various norms and trends. It’s a natural desire to want to fit in. We’ve all done it at one point or another. But I will tell you what Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie once said, “Do not twist yourself into shapes to please. Don’t do it. If someone likes that version of you, that version of you that is false and holds back, then they actually just like that twisted shape, and not you. And the world is such a gloriously multi-faceted, diverse place that there are people in the world who will like you, the real you, as you are.”
This applies now and it will apply to all aspects of post-Oakcrest life. Don’t spread yourself too thin among countless extracurriculars. Don’t settle for mediocrity by giving minimal effort. Instead, focus on the FEW things that TRULY MATTER to you, even if that means doing fewer activities or pursuing fewer paths. Focus will enable you to put 110% of yourself into each effort. It will allow you to succeed in the fields that matter most. In the fields to which you most completely belong. Be true to yourself and have the strength to resist the societal forces that push us to conform. Have the courage to find your most authentic expression. In doing so, you may achieve the kind of greatness that brings, not money or recognition, but happiness and hope.
There are two things that I want each of you to take from all this. The first is to remember that Oakcrest is more than just a school, it is a place where we can always find love and support-- it is our home. The second is to realize that we must be comfortable in our own skin and resist the temptation to conform in order to please others. These are the most essential values the past four years have taught me, and I’m glad that I’m able to share this with all of you. We as a school have been through so much-- both good and bad, celebrations and sadness, beginnings and endings. Despite it all, we have only further nourished the camaraderie and strengthened the foundation on which we created this family. And though thinking of all these experiences as a previous chapter in our lives is going to feel unreal, I know that we will always find a home here at Oakcrest. We will always bleed blue and gray!
Once again, congratulations to the class of 2019 and good luck! For as long as you set your mind to it, I’m sure that every single one of you will amount to great things. Have a wonderful day everyone! And thank you!
