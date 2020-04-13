Nancy Giles, the wife of a former Philadelphia Phillies owner and the person responsible for a partnership that has since raised $19 million for ALS, died Sunday from heart failure.
She was 88.
Her husband, Bill, was part of an ownership group that bought the Phillies in 1981 from the Carpenter family. Bill Giles recently sold his shares but is still the team's chairman emeritus and honorary president of the National League.
Nancy Giles helped establish Phillies Charities, which has donated millions to local nonprofit groups. In 1984, the Phillies named the ALS Association as its official charity after Nancy Giles was moved by the story of Ellyn Phillips, who built the Philadelphia chapter of the ALS Association from a volunteer group into a full-force foundation after her husband, Alan, died from the illness commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.
Last year's Phillies Phestival, the team's 35th annual event to raise money for ALS research and patient services, raised more than $768,020.
"Nancy was an incredibly caring and humble woman who had a passion for helping those in need," Phillies President Andy MacPhail said. "Her smile would light up a room, and she would always make people around her feel special, regardless if she knew you for years or just met you. On behalf of the entire Phillies organization, we extend our deepest sympathy to the Giles family."
Giles is survived by her husband; three sons Michael (Nanette), Joe (Paula), and Chris (Amy); eight grandchildren Eliza, Caroline, Warren, Dana, Molly, Max, Lowell and Will; sister Joan Kirwin Acord, of La Mesa, California, niece Sue Skube and nephew John Acord. The Phillies said she "was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend who was always looking out for those in need. She was sweet, loving, caring and never had a bad word to say about anybody."
Due to COVID-19, services will be postponed to a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Philadelphia Chapter of the ALS Association, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
