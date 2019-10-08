PHILADELPHIA — 76ers coach Brett Brown said there were no surprises for the preseason opener Tuesday night.
That’s the way the Sixers would like to keep it until June.
Philadelphia began one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history when it hosted the Guangzhou Loong-Lions of China at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Sixers, as expected, started Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Joel Embiid, Al Horford and Tobias Harris. Embiid was expected to play a half.
“I want to get out to a fast start,” Brown said of the season.
The only thing surprising about Tuesday’s game was some of the circumstances surrounding the contest. It was played in the shadow of the current NBA/China controversy.
That issue started last week when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted a message of support for the government protests in Hong Kong.
The Chinese government objected to the tweet, and the situation escalated from there. Chinese state-run television station CCTV announced Monday it was suspending broadcasts of preseason NBA games.
Brown didn’t want to comment specifically on the controversy but he did say he’s visited China nearly 30 times as an NBA coach as well as the coach of the Australian national team. The Sixers played preseason games in China last fall.
“Every time I go to China I’m just blown away at how much they love basketball,” he said. “There are massive amounts of basketball courts, and you look out and there’s no available courts. My experience and our experience last year was an A-plus. In relation to this thing that’s going on now, I don’t have any comment on it. But that’s my experience from the past.”
Once the controversy was discussed, the excitement of Tuesday was seeing the Sixers’ starting five with new additions Horford and Richardson for the first time.
The game featured abbreviated pregame introductions. The arena lights stayed on. There was no bell ringing or fireworks.
But photographers did swarm around the Sixers’ bench to take photos of the starting five as they stood together watching a pregame video on the center’s new scoreboard.
Simmons scored the game’s first basket, driving left for a layup.
Philadelphia looked its best in transition. Harris grabbed a rebound, led a fast-break and found Simmons for a dunk. A few moments later Simmons caught a pass on the wing in transition, penetrated and slipped a pass to Harris for a dunk.
Simmons drew roars from the crowd toward the end of the first half when he pulled up off the dribble and sank a left-handed 3-pointer from the right wing. Embiid immediately ran over and hugged Simmons.
The first two Sixers off the bench were James Ennis III and rookie Matisse Thybulle.
Thybulle has impressed in training camp with his defense. On Tuesday, he missed a 3-pointer from the right corner, but minutes later sank one from the left wing.
The Sixers were up 14 at the end of the first quarter. It was a sneak preview of what fans hope to see when Philadelphia opens the season at home against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 23.
“I feel more than comfortable that we will have what we need to play the Boston Celtics,” Brown said. “I feel comfortable we’re on track.”
