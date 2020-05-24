A few obstacles need to be cleared, but the NHL players' union paved the way for the season to restart by overwhelmingly approving a 24-team return-to-play format Friday.
The vote by the NHLPA's executive board was 29-2, and each team had its player representative cast a ballot. James van Riemsdyk represented the Philadelphia Flyers, who were the NHL's hottest team — wining nine of their last 10 games — when the season was paused March 12 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The players' union said several details remain to be negotiated, but those hurdles could be cleared as early as Tuesday.
Negotiations are expected to revolve around health and safety issues, whether teams will be reseeded after a play-in round, and the length of the first playoff series after the play-in round.
Under the 24-team format, the top four teams in each conference would probably play each in a round robin setup to determine seedings. The Flyers are currently seeded fourth in the East with a .645 points percentage, behind Boston (.714), Tampa Bay (.657), and Washington (.652).
Based on the format the NHL has floated, if the Flyers remained fourth in the seedings, they would face the winner of the Montreal-Pittsburgh play-in series in the Stanley Cup playoffs. If they moved to a No. 3 seeding, they would meet the Rangers-Carolina winner.
After the play-in-round, 16 teams would compete in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Except for two seasons, the league has crowned a Stanley Cup champion every year since 1883. The exceptions: 1919 because of the Spanish flu pandemic, and 2005 because of a lockout.
Once the league and the NHLPA sign an agreement, players will soon be permitted to report to their training facilities in small groups. The NHL would then hold a three-week training camp before the season resumes, probably in early July.
About 17% of NHL players are not from North America. The United States said Friday it would exempt some foreign athletes who compete in pro sports in the U.S. from entry bans because of the virus.
"In today's environment, Americans need their sports," Chad Wolf, acting secretary of homeland security, said in a statement to Reuters. "It's time to reopen the economy and it's time we get our professional athletes back to work."
The NHL was among the leagues covered by the exemption.
