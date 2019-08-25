The Minnesota Twins called pitcher Cody Stashak back to the major leagues Saturday, his third promotion to the parent club this season.

On Sunday, he pitched two scoreless innings in relief in the Twins’ 7-4 win over the Tigers in Minneapolis. Pitching the seventh and eighth innings, he allowed one hit, walked none and struck out one. Twenty-one of his 29 pitches were strikes, and he got no groundouts and four flyouts.

Stashak, 25, is a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. Before his latest callup, he was pitching for the Twins’ triple-A team, the Rochester Red Wings.

He rejoined the Twins in the heat of a tight divisional race. The Twins (78-51) hold a 3.5-game lead over the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central.

The promotion continued something of a whirlwind rookie season for Stashak. He was first promoted to the Twins on July 22. He was demoted Aug. 7 but recalled two days later.

He was demoted again Aug. 13.

In his most recent appearance in the MLB before the promotion, he got the final two outs of the Twins’ 10-inning, 7-3 loss to the Indians on Aug. 11. He got Jose Ramirez to fly out and Jason Kipnis to pop out.

Stashak is 0-1 with a 4.35 ERA in seven relief appearances for the Twins before being sent down Aug. 13. In 101/3 innings, he gave up 14 hits, no walks and struck out 10.

Stashak also made 33 combined appearances (two starts) for the double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Rochester, going 7-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 541/3 innings.

