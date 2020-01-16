Odubel Herrera’s time with the Philadelphia Phillies isn’t done just quite yet.
The team announced Thursday that the outfielder had cleared waivers and has been outrighted to the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
Philadelphia had designated Herrera for assignment Tuesday.
It’s still hard to imagine Herrera ever appearing in a Phillies uniform again.
The outfielder’s time with the Phillies seemed doomed ever since Atlantic City Police arrested Herrera at Golden Nugget Atlantic City in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident May. 27. The case against Herrera was dismissed in July after the alleged victim declined to testify against Herrera, who had to finish counselling as a condition of the dismissal.
Herrera, 28, served an 85-game, season-ending suspension last year for violating MLB's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.