NEW YORK — Three days after a domestic violence case against Odubel Herrera of the Philadelphia Phillies was dismissed in Atlantic City Municipal Court, Major League Baseball suspended the outfielder for the rest of the season.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday night Herrera violated MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The suspension is retroactive to June 24 and will cover 85 games.

Herrera apologized in a prepared statement released through the Major League Baseball Players Association.

“Today, I accepted a suspension from Major League Baseball resulting from my inappropriate behavior,” Herrera said. “I acted in an unacceptable manner and am terribly disappointed in myself. I alone am to blame for my actions.”

Herrera will not be paid, and the commissioner’s office said Herrera will not appeal the decision. The suspension is the second longest baseball has doled out under this policy. Baseball suspended Jose Torres of the San Diego Padres for 100 games last June.

The Phillies issued a statement after the suspension was announced.

“The Phillies fully support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office to suspend Odubel Herrera for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence Policy,” the team said. All instances of domestic violence and abuse are abhorrent and unacceptable, and we unequivocally support Baseball’s collective efforts to prevent domestic abuse. We are encouraged by Odubel’s acceptance of his discipline as an indication of his willingness to learn from this and change his behavior appropriately.”

Atlantic City Police arrested Herrera at Golden Nugget Atlantic City on May. 27.

When police arrived, officers said they found 20-year-old Melany Martinez-Angulo speaking with security officers with “visible signs of injury” on her arms and neck that police said she sustained during a dispute with her boyfriend, whom they identified as Herrera.

Herrera, 27, was located in his hotel room and arrested, police said. He was charged with simple assault and released on a summons.

Judge Billie J. Moore dismissed the case Tuesday after Martinez-Angulo declined to testify against Herrera, who must finish counseling as a condition of the dismissal.

“I’ve taken meaningful steps to assure that nothing like this will ever happen again,” Herrera said in a statement.

“I have learned from this experience, and I have grown as a person. I apologize to the Phillies’ organization, my teammates and all my fans. I look forward to rejoining the Phillies once my suspension is served and to continue to work on being a better partner, teammate and person.”

Herrera has not appeared in a game since May 26. His contract called for him to earn $5.35 million this season. The suspension will cost him an estimated $2.8 million.

He is in the third year of a $30.5 million, five-year contract and is due to make $7 million next season and $10 million in 2021. Philadelphia has club options for 2022 and ‘23.

An All-Star center fielder in 2016, Herrera hit .222 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 39 games this season. He missed time in April with a hamstring injury.

The commissioner’s office and the MLB Players Association agreed to the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy in 2015. The policy gives the commissioner power to discipline a player whether or not that player is convicted of a crime.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.