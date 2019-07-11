Paul Holmgen has taken on yet another new role with the Philadelphia Flyers.
After serving as team president for the past five seasons, Holmgren became a senior advisor to Dave Scott, the chairman of Comcast Spectacor and governor of the Flyers, and general manager Chuck Fletcher.
“Paul and I, I’ve been around six-plus years now, and we’ve watched a lot of hockey games together,” Scott said in quotes provided by the team. “I think he one thing Paul has really taught me is patience. We’ve both worked with Ed Snider, who probably had less patience than Paul, but (I) really learned the game, line by line, period by period, game by game. It’s a long season and you really have to have that perspective because things can shift on a dime. So that’s been wonderful.”
Fletcher, already the general manager, adds president of hockey operations to his title.
Holmgren said it was his idea to take on a reduced role in order to spend more time with his family.
“I first approached Dave about this back in June of 2018,” Holmgren said in quotes provided by the team.
“We talked about where I was in life and how I wanted to start spending more time with my grandchildren and my family. It kind of started there and we went through the year and nailed down the details as we went along. Obviously, we had some changes during the latter part of November and had to work through. The process was ongoing starting with a conversation last June.”
Last season was Holmgren’s 40th as a member of the Flyers’ organization. He’s been a player (1975-84), assistant coach (1985-88), head coach (1988-92), general manager (2006-14) and team president (2014-19) and is the only person in team history to fill all of those positions.
