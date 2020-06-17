The Philadelphia Eagles' wide receivers have been the topic of plenty of conversation this offseason.
Fans and media have wondered how DeSean Jackson will recover from his injury-filled 2019 season.
Others have speculated on how 2020, first-round draft choice Jalen Reagor will fit in.
One name that hasn’t been brought up much is Alshon Jeffery.
But with the way coach Doug Pederson talked about Jeffery on Tuesday, it might to be time think of the veteran receiver as more than just an afterthought.
“He is a big part of the process moving forward,” Pederson said in a video conference call with reporters Tuesday. “He's a great leader.”
Jeffery, 30, caught 43 passes for 490 yards and averaged a career-low 11.4 yards per reception last season. He was troubled by a variety of injuries, including a season-ending foot injury in the Eagles 23-17 win over the New York Giants on Dec. 9.
The drop in production combined with the injuries and the eight-year veteran’s reportedly contentious relationship with quarterback Carson Wentz seemed to make Jeffery expendable.
But although Jeffery doesn’t sound like he’ll be ready for Philadelphia’s season-opener in Washington against the Redskins on Sept. 13, it’s clear Pederson expects the receiver to be a contributor this season.
“Alshon has done extremely well this off-season with his rehab,” Pederson said. “There's no timetable for him right now. I just want him to focus on his rehab and get strong. He's a big part of our offense, and we do plan to have him in the offense at some point.”
At 6-foot-3, 218-pounds, Jeffery’s strength is his ability to get open and make tough catches in the red zone. He is scheduled to earn a base salary of $9,910,000 this season.
The reality is that the Eagles if they rel;eased Jeffery would face a dead cap charge of $26,106,000, according to spotrac.com, a website that details professional sports contracts. With his age and injury history, Jeffery also has little trade value.
That’s why the Eagles will probably keep him and hope he’s healthy enough to give them some production and be a leader for the team’s young receivers.
“The dialogue that he's had in the receiver room, being able to converse with some of the young players,” Pederson said, “he's going to be able to help the young players come along.”
As for one those young receivers, Pederson said Reagor will probably start training camp as Jackson’s backup.
That should still get Reagor plenty of playing time. Jackson played in just three games last season because of a core muscle injury, and he hasn’t played in 16 games since 2013.
“Obviously, the playbook is extensive, and we just have to see what (Reagor has) taken from the off-season to training camp,” Pederson said. “Once we see his potential and his growth, then we can use him in multiple spots.”
