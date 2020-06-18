This upcoming Philadelphia Eagles preseason training camp is sure to be unlike any other for coach Doug Pederson.
More than just football will be on the agenda when the Eagles gather at NovaCare Complex in late July.
There’s the social justice movement that began after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, and there’s also the precautions the team must take because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When it comes to the social justice movement, Pederson said the first thing he wants to do is listen to players. Pederson said discussions on systematic racism have already taken place during the team’s virtual offseason training activities.
“I want to learn, I want to understand,” he said during a video conference call with reporters earlier this week. “I came from a world that didn't understand that. I want to also be able to take the information and teach my own boys, for those of you that know my three sons.”
Eagles safety Rodney McLeod said earlier this month that he plans to continue pregame demonstrations against racial injustice. Pederson didn't say what role, if any, he would take in pregame demonstrations.
“I support players who demonstrate peacefully and stand for something,” Pederson said. “We have to fix the whys. I love all our players, coaches, and that for me is what I've taken away is just the understanding and knowledge (of) what have these guys go through on a daily basis.”
As for the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL on Sunday issued guidelines that teams must follow when training camp begins. These guidelines call for social distancing in the locker room, weight room and cafeterias. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh this week said the guidelines were “humanly impossible” to follow.
“I understand that this is a unique time in our society, in our country and our world,” Pederson said. “This is just what we're faced with.”
Pederson indicated that in addition to the NovaCare, the Eagles could also incorporate Lincoln Financial Field into their training camp.
“We're going to make the most of it and use the resources possibly with the NovaCare facility, possibly with our stadium to take advantage of everything that we can,” he said. “The No. 1 thing here is making sure that our players and our coaches and all our staff are safe. That's our most important aspect of everything right now.”
Pederson said the Eagles will embrace the situation and prepare for the regular season.
“We are going to keep everybody together,” he said. “We're going to socially distance when we are inside the buildings. We're going to wear masks. We're going to do all the protocols that we've been asked to do, and we're going to make that work.”
