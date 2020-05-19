Doug Pederson said the key word for the Eagles this offseason is trust.
Philadelphia and all NFL teams are currently living in a virtual off-season world because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now more than ever, we need to trust each other,” the Eagles head coach said during a Zoom news conference with reporters Tuesday morning. “I have to trust the players that they are doing everything in their power to get themselves physically ready because when we do get back to the building, whenever that is, the messaging is they need to be in the best shape of their lives."
The Eagles began their virtual offseason on April 27. The rookies joined last week. At the end of each week, Pederson receives a one-line text or email from each assistant coach with an update on how the players are doing.
“The coaches have done a great job of meeting and preparing and getting the guys as close to ready as possible,” Pederson said, “but we do need the grass time to see what these guys can do and see what they have taken away from the offseason from a mental standpoint.”
Pederson wanted the players to be active as possible this offseason. NFL teams are taking different approaches to the pandemic. The New Orleans Saints aren’t meeting virtually at all. Some teams are holding virtual meetings and not virtual workouts. The Eagles are doing both.
"I didn't want guys to be idle. I think when you're idle, it becomes a challenge,” Pederson said. “It gets the guys up, gets the guys moving, gets the guys thinking about football."
But the virus will still cause the Eagles and all NFL teams to make concessions. Pederson expects veterans to play even bigger roles this season, especially in the first few games. Despite some new assistants on offense in senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello, pass game analyst Andrew Breiner and wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead, don’t expect big changes on that side of the ball.
“We didn't overhaul the entire offense, and keep in mind, this offense won a world championship a couple seasons ago,” Pederson said. “We are just finding ways to make it better at this time.”
Pederson said he’s operating as if training camp will start on time in July. The Eagles have not yet announced when camp will begin. They are set to open the season 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Washington Redskins. Philadelphia finished 9-7 and won the NFL East Division last season. Pederson said players would need a five- or six-week camp to be prepared for the regular season.
“Nothing is definite. Nothing has been set,” he said. “But I'm preparing that way to be back in the building hopefully in mid-July so we can be on the grass. That's my preparation. That's my mindset. We get these guys back, it's got to be full steam ahead.”
Pederson said he’s trusting the NFL and the Eagles to work out the logistics of players safely returning to the NovaCare complex for training camp and the season. He did not sound like if one player or staff member tested positive for the virus it would case the team or the league to panic.
“I think it would be unfortunate, obviously, if someone were to come down sick,” Pederson said. “But I think moving forward, all the precautions, all the necessary testing, all the medical data that we have now in front of us, I think from a medical standpoint, we would be able to handle someone if they were to come down ill at that time.”
