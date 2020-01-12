Philadelphia boxer Jesse Hart had a chance at getting revenge Saturday night in Atlantic City, but Joe Smith Jr. wouldn’t let that happen.
Smith, who knocked out Hart’s mentor Bernard Hopkins in 2016 in Hopkins’ final fight, defeated Hart by a split decision in the headlining fight of a boxing card at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.
One judge scored the super middleweight fight 95-94 for Hart, but Smith prevailed on the other cards, 98-91 and 97-92, before 3,415 fans in a bout that was nationally televised on ESPN.
"I knew no matter how hard I got hit, I just had to stay busy," Smith said in a news release. "That's what I did tonight, and I am coming home with the win.
"This win means everything for me. I had to make a statement that I belong at this level."
Smith (25-3, 20 KOs) rebounded after he lost a title challenge to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmity Bivol last March.
Hart said he was hampered by an injury to his right hand.
“You can see it’s messed up. I don’t want to make no excuses because Joe fought a great fight,” Hart said in a statement. “I hurt the hand in my last sparring session and thought I could overcome that. Credit to Joe for doing what he had to do.”
In the card’s outer bouts:
Steven Nelson made the most of his ESPN-televised debut, stopping Cem Kilic in the eighth round to win the NABO super middleweight title.
Nelson improved to 16-0, 13 KOs, while handling Kilic his first loss of his professional career (14-1, 9KOs).
Kilic trailed 70-63 on all three scorecards at the time of the stoppage.
“I’m just happy that there was no harm done to me and no major harm done to him. He’s a great opponent," Nelson said in a statement. “By this time next year, I want to fight for a world title. I leave that in the hands of my management and Top Rank."
Xander Zayas (3-0, 2 KOs), defeated Corey Champion (1-2, 1 KO) in a four-round welterweight bout.
Lightweight prospect Joseph Adorno (14-0-1, 12 KOs) received the first blemish on his record, as he was held to an eight-round split draw Hector Garcia (14-7-4, 8 KOs).
South Philadelphia-born heavyweight Sonny Conto (6-0, 5 KOs) scored the fourth first-round stoppage of his career, knocking down veteran Curtis Head (5-5, 3 KOs) three times.
Welterweight Shinard Bunch (6-1, 5 KOs) moved his unbeaten streak to five with a sixth-round TKO over Dennis Okoth (4-3-1, 2 KOs).
Super bantamweight Jeremy Adorno (4-0, 1 KO) defeated Fernando Ibarra (2-3, 0 KOs).
New Jersey-based super middleweight Chris Thomas (14-1-1, 9 KOs) stopped Samir Barbosa (37-17-3, 26 KOs) at 46 seconds of the opening round.
