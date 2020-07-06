Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, center, greets pitcher Zach Eflin, left, as Andrew McCutchen looks on during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park Monday in Philadelphia. View more photos from the team’s training camp at PressofAC.com.
Matt Slocum / associated press
Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola adjusts his mask during practice. Nola had been quarantining for seven days after he was exposed to someone with the new coronavirus.
The Philadelphia Phillies’ ace starting pitcher missed the first three days of summer camp because he was exposed to someone with the new coronavirus.
Nola self-quarantined for seven days. He never tested positive for the virus and showed no symptoms. Nola declined to identify the person he had been exposed to.
“I’m just glad to be here now,” Nola said from Citizens Bank Park. “It’s been kind of weird obviously. But it’s to take precautions. I understand the process. You don’t want to take any chances. We’re all trying to stay safe. We want to get this season kicked off to a good start.”
Nola threw in the Citizens Bank Park bullpen Monday.
“It was a relief,” he said. “It felt really good to be back on the field and throw a bullpen on a really good mound. Just being around the guys. Obviously, we’re social distancing. Honestly, it feels kind of normal just everybody is wearing masks.”
Manager Joe Girardi joked that the first thing he asked Nola on Monday was what’s in his immune system.
Girardi wondered if it was food from Nola’s home in Louisiana that protected the pitcher. Nola told the manager it was Italian food.
“I felt much better,” Girardi said.
Nola’s absence caused Phillies fans to worry. The Phillies’ starting rotation is filled with questions. Free agent signee Zack Wheeler could miss time because his wife is due to give birth this month.
Jake Arrieta is returning from offseason surgery. Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez and Nick Pivetta have each struggled with consistency throughout their careers.
Nola provides stability. He is a combined 29-13 the past two seasons and threw at least 200 innings each of the past two seasons.
Nola, 27, said he expected to be able to pitch when the 60-game season begins July 24.
He spent the past four months trying to simulate a season. He threw every fifth day and did his usually fitness routine between starts.
“My arm feels good,” he said. “I expect to get back on a good routine in the next few days. I feel in shape.”
Girardi wasn’t quite ready to commit to Nola as the opening day starter, although the manager said he was impressed with the way Nola threw Monday.
“I think it’s too early to tell,” Girardi said. “where (Nola) is going to fit in. He would have been our opening day starter. I have to give him a chance to see where’s he at.”
With Nola’s return, the Phillies now have five players — pitchers Tommy Hunter, Ranger Suarez, second baseman Scott Kingery, center fielder Adam Haseley and catcher Christian Bethancourt — missing from camp for unexplained reasons.
Major League Baseball has said it will not identify players who are placed on the COVID-19 injured list or miss time because of other virus-related issues.
The Phillies confirmed last month that seven players and five staff members had tested positive for the virus.
Six of those players were at Philadelphia’s spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida. It seems every team is destined to face mini-COVID-19 outbreaks this season.
The hope for the Phillies is that they are experiencing the worst of it right now.=
“It was weeks ago that we had the scare in Clearwater. It was nerve-wracking for us,” Girardi said, “because these were players we expected to play a substantial role. Now that we’re all together and being tested on a regular basis, my hope is we can stay healthier. When we get these guys back, we’ll be pretty whole, which could be unusual for some clubs to be whole when the season starts.”
