PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies bolstered their depth before the major league trade deadline Wednesday afternoon.
Now, all Philadelphia needs is its stars to play like stars.
Philadelphia made two trades Wednesday. The Phllies acquired former All-Star outfielder Corey Dickerson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for international signing money and a player to be named later. Philadelphia also acquired pitcher Dan Straily from the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations.
The deadline deals did not change the core of a team that was built with the bold offseason additions of Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Jean Segura.
"For this team to accomplish what it wants to accomplish, we're going to need the stars in that room to carry us," general manager Matt Klentak said before the Phillies hosted the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night. "We have the talent. We had a very splashy offseason. But we thought it was important to improve the team around (the stars)."
Klentak said before Wednesday's deadline the Phillies had talks with teams about deals involving high-profile players, but things just didn't work out. Many fans clamored for the Philliees to make a big deal for players such as ace pitchers Madison Bumgarner and Zack Greinke. The Giants did not trade Bumgarner, while Arizona traded Greinke to the Houston Astros.
Philadelphia (56-50) began Wednesday in contention for a National League wild-card spot and 6.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East.
"I don't think we're out of the division race by any stretch of the imagination," Klentak said. "There was no player out there that we didn't have the talent to acquire. Our goal is to build a team that will compete and sustain its competitiveness for a long period of time. You can't trade your top guys at every opportunity. There are times to do that, and there are times not to. We were willing to do it now if (it) lined up."
Dickerson, 30, should do more than just boost the Phillies depth. He has been slowed by shoulder and groin injuries this season but was batting .317 with four home runs and 25 RBIs in 43 games for the Pirates.
The seven-year veteran is a career .285 hitter and will be a free agent at the end of this season. Dickerson also won a Gold Glove last season and made the American League All Star team with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017.
"I’ve got great teammates here, had fun with these guys," Dickerson told reporters in Cincinnati where the Pirates played Wednesday afternoon. "It kind of stinks to leave them, but also it’s an opportunity to play somewhere and they’re contending."
Dickerson projects as a left fielder for the Phillies. Philadelphia could shift Adam Haseley from left to center field and move Scott Kingery from center field to third base to accommodate Dickerson in the lineup.
Dickerson does give the Phillies a glut of left-handed left fielders. Haseley and Jay Bruce also hit left-handed and play that position. Bruce is currently on the injured list with an oblique injury. He is expected to return in early August.
"The way I see it is we're going to find playing time for all of them," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "I don't know exactly how that's going to break down yet, but I'm going to have conversations with our players and discuss their usage going forward."
Straily is much more of a reach than Dickerson. Straily was 2-4 with a 9.82 ERA in 14 appearances with the Orioles. For now, he will pitch for the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
The trade deadline was more important than ever this season, because no waiver deals will be permitted in August. In past years, players who cleared waivers could be traded in August and be eligible for the postseason. With those trades banned and trade deadline passed, teams have little opportunity to improve themselves from outside sources.
Wednesday was the culmination of a process that included several moves Klentak said.
In the past few weeks through either trades or free agent signings, Philadelphia has added Bruce, infielder Brad Miller, starting pitchers Drew Smyly and Jason Vargas and relievers Mike Morin and Blake Palmer.
The Phillies didn't make any flashy moves, but they should be better than they were when July began.
"What we ended up doing was raising the floor of the organization," Klentak said, "and providing support for our club to make a run the next two months."
