New Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler addresses the media Monday in Philadelphia. View more photos from the news conference at PressofAC.com.
Matt Rourke / associated press
Kathy Willens
New Philadelphia Phillies’ Didi Gregorius, left, and Zack Wheeler pose for photographs after an introductory press conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies have big expectations for starting pitcher Zack Wheeler in 2020.
The club expects the free agent signee to not only bolster its starting rotation, but also help improve the team’s young starters, all of whom were disappointments in 2019.
Philadelphia introduced its two marquee free agent signings — Wheeler and shortstop Didi Gregorius — during a news conference in the Hall of Fame Club at Citizens Bank Park on Monday morning.
Christmas music played before and after the news conference. Wheeler and Gregorius smiled and donned their Phillies jerseys for the first time.
“Coming into the offseason we had two major goals,” Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said. “One was to augment our pitching, particularly at the top of the rotation. The other was to add an impact bat to our lineup, ideally a left-handed hitter on the infield. I think we addressed both those things.”
Wheeler, 29, signed a five-year, $118 million contract with Philadelphia. He was 11-8 with a 4.96 ERA for the New York Mets last season. Wheeler struck out 195 batters in 195.1 innings.
Wheeler has rebuilt his career after missing all of 2015 and 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2015.
The right-hander made 29 starts and was 12-7 in 2018. He made 31 starts last season. Wheeler can strike hitters out with elite velocity — his fastball averaged 97 mph last season, according to fangraphs.com.
But he can also induce weak contact. His hard-hit ball percentage was 24.8 in 2018 and 31.4 in 2019, according to fangraphs.com.
Wheeler has the stuff to compare with Gerrit Cole, who signed with the New York Yankees earlier this month and was the No. 1 pitcher on the free agent market.
Philadelphia hopes Wheeler can duplicate the leap Cole made when he went from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Houston Astros. Cole was 19-22 in his final two seasons in Pittsburgh in 2016-17. He went 35-10 in two seasons with the Houston Astros in 2018-19.
Wheeler is also open to exploring analytics and other data on how to sequence his pitches, so he gets the most out of them.
“I think I still have a lot of room for improvement,” he said. “There’s a lot of small baseball stuff you can work on to get better. The technology in today’s game, you see guys get better using that, it makes me want to get better also.”
The Phillies finished a disappointing 81-81 last season and the starting pitching was a big reason why. Phillies starters had an ERA of 4.64, which ranked 11th in the 15-team National League last season.
The Phillies last season bet on three young starters — Vince Velasquez, Zach Eflin and Nick Pivetta — maturing. All three regressed. Velasquez was 7-8 with a 4.91 ERA. Eflin went 10-13 with a 4.13 ERA, while Pivetta fell off the most with a 4-6 record and 5.38 ERA.
Klentak said the Phillies are open to adding another starting pitcher, but as of now, the club appears poised to wager on Velasquez, Eflin and Pivetta again.
“We still believe in the stuff these guys possess,” Klentak said, “The upside they have, and their ability to bounce back.”
There are two spots open in the Phillies’ projected rotation. Aaron Nola is the clear No. 1 starter, and Wheeler projects as the No. 2 starter. Jake Arrieta, who is coming off surgery to remove bone spurs in his pitching elbow, is the No. 3.
The addition of Wheeler means Velasquez, Pivetta and Eflin will be back-of-the-rotation starters. The Phillies hope that makes life easier for the young trio. The Phillies are also hoping their new pitching coach Bryan Price has a positive impact on the entire staff.
“We feel really good about our rotation,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “You get three experienced guys, three top-end guys at the top. It takes a little pressure off the guys that are pitching on the fourth and fifth day.”
The Phillies have not made the playoffs since 2011. The National League East should be one of baseball’s most competitive divisions in 2020 with the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and defending World Series champion Washington Nationals. The Miami Marlins also feature plenty of young talent and should be expected to improve.
Klentak was asked if the Phillies have enough talent to make the postseason.
“We won 81 games last year and a lot of things went wrong,” he said. “When you bring back the core of that team, that’s still very young and still very talented, you add in a new manager, a new pitching coach, (Wheeler and Gregorius) and whatever else we might do the rest of the offseason, I think you’re looking at very, very competitive club. I do believe this team has the talent to win the division.”
