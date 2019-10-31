The Philadelphia Phillies hired a pitching coach Friday afternoon.
Now, all they need are some pitchers.
Bryan Price is the new pitching coach, replacing Chris Young, who was fired after the regular season.
Price, 57, managed the Cincinnati Reds to a 279-387 record from 2014 to April 2018.
Before becoming a manager, he was the pitching coach of the Reds, Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Phillies starters had an ERA of 4.64, which ranked 11th in the 15-team National League last season. The rebuilding of the pitching staff is the most pressing priority for general manager Matt Klentak and new manager Joe Girardi.
Aaron Nola (12-7 record, 3.87 ERA) is the only returning reliable starter. Jake Arrieta (8-8, 4.64) is coming off elbow surgery to remove a bone spur. Vince Velasquez (7-8, 4.91), Nick Pivetta (4-6, 5.38) and Zach Eflin (10-13, 4.13) all had disappointing seasons.
